"I'd like a refund on my champions karambit": Valorant players react to Reaver 2.0 melee sharing same animation

Valorant players have learned that the upcoming Reaver 2.0 karambit skin will share the same animation as the earlier Champions 2021 version, which was an exclusive collector's item that will not return to the in-game store or night market. This has made some gamers unhappy with the development.

Players will soon be able to purchase and flaunt the hotly anticipated sequel to the Reaver skin bundle once it releases. The bundle is priced at 7,100 Valorant Points (VP) and is set to bring skis for Ghost, Spectre, Odin, and Phantom. But its biggest draw has been the karambit skin.

Karambit melee weapons have always been a fan favorite among online FPS players. There is a certain charm in the way the knife is held and the animation associated with it. On top of that, Riot usually does an excellent job at designing VFX for its cosmetic bundles.

Valorant fans are not happy with Reaver 2.0 karambit sharing same animation as Champions 2021 melee

Players got a look at the various variants that are going to be available with the upcoming skin, as well as the animation of the bundle's melee weapon. Valorant's official Twitter channel also shared a clip that others quickly connected to the Reaver 2.0 karambit skin animation.

The realization that the new bundle's melee skin will be the same or based on the animation of Champions 2021 karambit has left some players who own the latter disgruntled. Social media is replete with them wondering why Riot chose to utilize the exclusive skin animation after marketing it as a cosmetic that will not reappear in the store.

Plenty of people have pointed out that they purchased the karambit melee, especially for its animation. The Reaver 2.0 karambit animation, in their opinion, takes away some of the uniqueness and exclusivity from what was supposed to be a bundle that would not reappear in the title.

To put things into perspective, the Valorant Champions 2021 skin bundle was priced at 6,263 VP, with the karambit being available to be bought at 5,330 VP separately. In comparison, Reaver 2.0 is reportedly going to cost 3,550 VP, with variants and colors that make it a better option than the earlier bundle for many players.

Comments from players have ranged from stating that their Champions skin felt like it was worth nothing, while others jokingly stated they would like a refund on their Champions 2021 karambit from Riot.

Some are happy that the upcoming bundle means they will get a chance to acquire a karambit skin with similar animation to the 2021 version in case they missed that one.

Some players pointed out that the Champions 2021 skin was still unique because of its aura and the consistent spinning animation that is absent with the Reaver 2.0 skin.

Furthermore, others stated that although Riot had claimed that the earlier bundle was exclusive, it did not mean that the developers would not utilize the animation later on.

Whatever the case may be, Reaver 2.0 is likely to be one of the most exciting bundles Valorant players have seen in some time. The various accompanying items have already made it a must-buy for many, while the karambit skin and its animations have left the rest considering making the purchase.

