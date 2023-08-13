"I just said rush B twice"- Giants Gaming's coach pipsoN talks about his win over KRÜ Esports in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 is the final event of the official VCT circuit. The Group Stage has had a lot of memorable matches so far. Day 6 had two elimination matches. The first was between KRÜ Esports and Giants Gaming. The former started both maps very strongly, but the latter was able to come back steadily and took away both maps winning the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0, eliminating their opponents from the event.

The second match of the day was between NRG Esports and ZETA DIVISION. The first map, Bind, was very competitive and went to overtime. NRG was able to close it out at 15-13.

However, the second map was complete domination as NRG won Haven by 13-1 and eliminated ZETA DIVISION. After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Giants Gaming's coach, pipsoN.

Giants Gaming's coach pipsoN breaks down his call to the team in the final timeout of regulation against KRÜ Esports in Valorant Champions 2023.

Giants Gaming had surpassed everyone's expectations regionally. They finished fifth in the EMEA League, barely missing out on Masters Tokyo. However, their undefeated run in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) showcased how great of a team they can be.

In their Bo3 series of Valorant Champions, KRÜ led on the second map, Pearl, with 12 rounds on the board. Giants Gaming had to steadily get rounds to push things to Overtime. During this time, Giants took a timeout wherein the coach, pipsoN, had a discussion with his team.

After that, Giants successfully made a comeback, pushed the map to Overtime, and closed the series. Sportskeeda Esports asked pipsoN what he discussed with his team during this crucial timeout. Here's what he had to say:

"I mean we knew they were turtling on site. I just said rush B twice just because they were turtling on site, so like keznit played in elbow with Operator and whenever we get mid control, we try to split or something. They were just playing full passive and then he (keznit) has a lot of space to kill us. But if we just rush B twice, he (keznit) has no space to place."

He further added:

"He (keznit) is forced to go back to CT and we will have the bomb plant and we had the Astra ult so it's kind of the stuff how you can abuse the turtle playstyle when the defense doesn't want to do anything on the map and they just want to hide on site so we just rushed B twice."

With this win, Giants were able to keep their tournament life in Valorant Champions. Their next match will be a rematch against EDward Gaming.

Previously, EDG was able to defeat Giants by 2-0 in the Bo3 series. However, now they have a chance to repair their mistakes and take revenge against EDG.

This next match will see the winning team proceed to the Playoffs stage of Valorant Champions. Giants Gaming vs EDward Gaming will take place on August 13 at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).