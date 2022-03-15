“It boosts the self-esteem of players”: Team Exploit’s HSB on featuring in Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 anthem "NHK" 

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) ended with getting Velocity Gaming and Global Esports as the official entries to the VCT 2022 APAC Stage 1 Challengers 1.

The valorant esports scene has drastically grown in South Asia, especially after Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming introduced VCC in 2021 for the first time. It provided an opportunity for the South Asian players to represent themselves in Valorant Champions Tour.

This year for the VCC 2022, Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming, they dropped a new anthem for the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 titled Nahi Hora Kya (NHK), to celebrate the gaming culture in South Asia.

Indian hip hop artist Seedhe Maut and music producer Sez On The Beat have collaborated to create the music track, featuring four Valorant players from top organizations of South Asia in the video.

It featured Ganesh "Skrossi" Gangadhar of Global Esports, Shakir "Hikka" Razak of Enigma Gaming, Abdul "HSB" Haseeb of Team Exploit, and Sami "SSSami" Ar Rahman of Exceeli Esports.

Team Exploit’s HSB talks about being featured in the Valorant Conquerors Championship anthem

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Team Exploit’s Abdul ‘HSB’ Haseeb shared his views on being featured in the official Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 anthem - Nahi Hora Kya (NHK).

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: VCC has brought a lot of exposure to the South Asian Valorant scene. How much has the Valorant esports scene grown in Pakistan over the past year?

HSB: Ever since the last VCC when we finished among the top three, the Pakistani scene has grown a lot due to increasing competition and viewership in the South Asian scene.

With South Asian teams facing off against each other, everyone is pushing their limits. The Pakistani scene has also grown. There have been a lot of online tournaments as well as big LANs which are expected to be announced anytime soon.

Q: Team Exploit ended up at the fourth position in VCC 2022. Despite the loss, the team has grown stronger in the past year. What are some of your key takeaways from the tournaments?

HSB: To be honest, we expected better results going into this tournament. Yes, our team has grown stronger since last year because of the work we put in. We stuck to the roster.

However, with every loss, we learn something new. Our problem is that we are our biggest enemies. Our whole team is really emotional due to which we make a lot of mistakes that we shouldn’t be making. In this VCC, our supporters had a lot of expectations from us and so did we, but our nerves got the better of us.

The biggest takeaway for us from this tournament is to keep our composure and control our nerves.

Q: NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games have collaborated with music artists Seedhe Maut and SEZ to introduce the new VCC 2022 anthem NHK. The video features top South Asia Valorant players, including you. What are your thoughts on the song?

HSB: I am not a huge hip hop fan, but I loved the song because it represented the whole South Asian region. Seedhe Maut and SEZ are key players as they are one of the biggest names in the industry.

The concept of ‘NHK’ was awesome and picking players from every country made the song sentimental for every single Valorant fan in South Asia.

Q. How do you think more collaborations like this can promote the gaming culture among the youth?

HSB: I think collaborations like these create a lot of awareness among the youth that the gaming culture is huge and growing. It will also attract people towards this culture, which will help increase viewership as well as attract potential sponsors.

It also boosts the self-esteem of the players and everyone would then be working hard to grow, be the best and thrive harder to be on the top.

Q: Soon after the VCC 2022, there would be more tournaments coming up for the South Asian Valorant teams. What are some of the key aspects that the team would like to work on to improve in the coming days?

HSB: Right now, the key focus of our team is to work around maps and create new comps. We won’t be focusing too much on every tournament, just the important ones.

We want to spend more time practicing together as a team rather than playing and participating in every tournament. There is a lot to be worked on.

Q: What are your thoughts on the two teams - Velocity Gaming and Global Esports who would represent the South Asian region at VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers?

HSB: I think that VLT and GE are in their strongest form right now. My team and I will be rooting for them in the APAC Qualifiers and we believe that they will do serious damage this time. I really want them to get that slot and show the world that the South Asian region can compete against the world.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul