"It was just the miscommunication" - TS Jremy on subpar performance against Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League (Exclusive)

The ongoing VCT 2023: Pacific League officially kicked off on March 25, 2023, with the highly anticipated event being organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. This league consists of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The teams that end up securing the top three positions in this league will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. As such, this tournament is scheduled to end on May 16, 2023.

After the Week 3, Day 3 match between Team Secret and Gen.G came to an end, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with Team Secret's Jremy. During this conversation, Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera spoke in-depth about the team's lackluster performance, the Agent that he doesn't like playing, and more.

TS Jremy talks about his favorite pastime, their performance against Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more

Q. Hi, Jremy! How do you think the match went today? Are you satisfied with your individual as well as your team’s performance?

Jremy: It is actually fine. It was just the miscommunication between JessieVash and the team.

Q. Did Gen.G use any specific strategy or play today that caught you off guard?

Jremy: I think they really prepared against our Haven map. They counter-picked it. So, instead of us picking Haven, they counter-picked one of our best maps and I was really surprised about it.

Q. On Haven, Team Secret appeared to be over-aggressive on many accounts. Was this part of the game plan or was it just a call made during the match to counter Gen.G’s tactics?

Jremy: It is actually our playstyle to be aggressive on Haven, but I think Gen.G prepared for it better than us on this map.

Q. Coming to Fracture, it was your map pick. You guys are consistently good at it. What went wrong today?

Jremy: It's actually the same scenario as what happened to us on Haven. It was the miscommunication as well and we weren't committed to some of our calls and decision-making.

Q. If you had to identify just three areas where you think the team is weak, what would they be?

Jremy: Miscommunication, our use of (Agent) utilities, and our ability to trade as well.

Q. You play a diverse set of Agents for your team. You've been seen playing Raze, Sage, Killjoy, KAY/O, and more. Which Agent do you think is the most challenging and why?

Jremy: Jett. When I am asked to pick Jett, I have a really hard time with the Agent. All the time. That's why DubsteP needs to play Jett when we need her.

Q. Are there any Valorant teams or players that you look up to? You can use your team and teammates for this answer.

Jremy: None, only myself.

Q. What are some other activities that you like to indulge yourself in when not gaming?

Jremy: Bicycle.

[What about bicycles do you like? Is it riding, modifying?]

Yeah, riding and modding. It's like bonding sometimes after scrims or before the match. We brought, like, six bicycles to roam around. Also, osu! I like playing osu!

Q. Team Secret will be facing RRQ next. What do you think of that team?

Jremy: I am very excited to play against my fellow Filipino players, especially EJAY. Special mention to EJAY. Maybe they have a chance against us. I am not saying that they are that strong or that they are weak.

Team Secret will be facing Rex Regum Qeon in their next matchup at the VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match is scheduled to take place on April 15, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes