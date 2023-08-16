"It was really unconscious from our part": LOUD's Saadhak talks about a crucial clutch against NAVI in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 just concluded its Group Stage, with eight teams making it to the Playoffs. The qualified teams are Paper Rex, Fnatic, LOUD, Bilibili Gaming, EDward Gaming, FUT Esports, DRX, and Evil Geniuses. For the first time in VCT history, there will be an equal number of teams from each participating region.

On Day 7 of the Group Stage of Valorant Champions, LOUD went up against NAVI in an elimination match. The series was a decider for the Playoffs, and after a very close Bo3 (best-of-three) series, LOUD walked away with the win.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to LOUD's Saadhak about one of the most important clutches in a round that sealed the victory for his team. Highlighting the communication that earned them the win, he responded, saying:

"It was really unconscious from our part."

LOUD's Saadhak breaks down a crucial clutch round against NAVI in Valorant Champions 2023

NAVI and LOUD are two powerful teams in the Valorant esports scene and a series between these two was bound to happen. All three maps ended with a scoreline of 13-11, with both teams going blow for blow after each round. Predicting the winner was only getting more difficult.

In the 22nd round of the final map, LOUD was put in a 2v4 retake situation. The players from LOUD that were involved in this retake were Saadhak and aspas. These two were able to pull off this crucial clutch that brought them closer to victory.

Sportskeeda Esports approached Saadhak during the post-match conference to ask him about what the voice comms were like during this situation. Here's what he had to say:

"He (aspas) killed one, I killed the other one, and we were like we can win now. So I teleported near the bomb, aspas killed one, I fake tap (spike), baited the Neon and we just won. That was pretty much it. We were just communicating really fast after the (first) two kills, like ,"I'm gonna tap" and "I'm baiting"".

LOUD has certainly improved a lot since their showing at Masters Tokyo. They're already looking great performance-wise and have also been experimenting with their Agent compositions.

Their next match in Valorant Champions 2023 will be a rematch against Fnatic, who they last faced during the Grand Finals of VCT LOCK//IN. This match will take place on August 16 at 12:00 PM PDT/ 9:00 PM CEST/ 12:30 AM IST (next day).