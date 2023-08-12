 "We understood how they were playing"- LOUD's Saadhak after their match against Team Liquid in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 has been living up to expectations and has led to some of the most memorable moments. Day 4 of the event had three matches. The first was between LOUD and Team Liquid. The former was able to dominate on both maps to win the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0 and eliminated their opponents from the event.

The second match was between FPX (Funplus Phoenix) and T1. This match also had a similar story as T1 were able to return to form and completely destroyed FPX, eliminating them from the event.

The day's final match was perhaps one of the most anticipated ones in Valorant Champions. Paper Rex and EDward Gaming battled it out on the server. Both put on incredible performances, but eventually, Paper Rex made an incredible comeback on the second map, Pearl, to close out the Bo3 series by 2-0. After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to LOUD's Saadhak.

LOUD's Saadhak talks about his team after their match against DRX and how they were able to win against Team Liquid in Valorant Champions 2023

LOUD is amongst the heavy hitters in Valorant Champions 2023. They started out the year with a second-place finish in VCT LOCK//IN and won the Americas League. However, their performance fell significantly as they lost both matches in Masters Tokyo and were eliminated quite early.

Things seemed to be headed in a similar direction for LOUD after their loss against DRX. However, the dominant win against Team Liquid might be proof of their return to form.

Sportskeeda Esports approached LOUD's Saadhak during the post match conference and asked him about what they did to bounce back from the loss against DRX. Here's what he had to say:

"I think the most important thing we did was prepare ourself mentally. To not be bogged by the defeat against DRX. And in (today's) match we had it under control because we understood how they were playing and understood what we had to do to win so it was really good."

Despite LOUD's shortcomings in Tokyo, they are still easily one of the top teams in Valorant Champions 2023. Their performance against Team Liquid has certainly revived the hopes for a deeper run in this event.

LOUD's next match will be a tough one. They will face EMEA's NAVI and must win to stay alive in the tournament. It will take place on August 12 at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).