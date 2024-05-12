Jinggg leads Paper Rex to victory in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Jinggg has managed to lead Paper Rex to victory in the VCT Pacific Stage 1. The "uncrowned kings" have finally been crowned. In their last game, they beat Gen.G in a nail-biting best-of-five (Bo5) Finals match. This win secures PRX not only the championship title but also the top seed for their region in the upcoming Masters Shanghai Playoffs.

This was Jinggg's first tournament after rejoining Paper Rex, following his hiatus from competitive gaming owing to mandatory military service. He was crowned the MVP for his performance in the Final matches, which only goes to show the impact he has on the PRX roster.

Paper Rex wins the VCT Pacific Stage 1 after beating Gen.G Esports

The Grand Finals match was a nail-biter, with both teams going back and forth for control. However, PRX ultimately prevailed, thanks to some stellar plays from their star player, Jinggg.

The first four matches were played on Lotus, Sunset, Icebox, and Bind, with PRX taking Sunset (13-9) and Icebox (13-11). Gen.G, on the other hand, managed to secure victory in Lotus (13-9) and Bind (13-9). The Finals went on till the very last map, with Split being the decider. This final map saw Paper Rex win comfortably with a score of 13-8, securing this squad's victory in the VCT Pacific Stage 1.

In this Bo5, Jinggg got a total of 91 kills and 77 deaths, along with 23 assists. His exceptional performance in the matches against Gen.G earned him the MVP award, and his form throughout the tournament solidified his position as a top Valorant player in the Pacific region.

Ilia ‘something’ Petrov also performed well and had the second-best stats among the members of this team in the Finals.

With PRX's victory in the VCT Pacific Stage 1, this squad has got its redemption with Jinggg at the helm. Although away for a while, Wang Jing Jie has proven his mettle with his exceptional performance, backed by the MVP title for the Finals.

Apart from his resurgence, this win also cements PRX's position as a top contender for the VCT Masters Shanghai.