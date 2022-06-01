New Valorant leaks suggest that a 1v1 game mode is in the works

If the leaks are to be believed, Valorant fans can expect a 1v1 game mode. This will be an exciting addition to the game, which already has a number of different modes with various modalities but is predominantly played in five-player teams.

At the moment, players can queue in six game modes when they launch Valorant. These modes are basically divided into either Plant/Defuse-style matches or Deathmatch-style modes. The 1v1 mode will be completely different from anything players have in the game. Although players can duel in Custom Games, a separate game mode for it will be a refreshing addition for many.

According to leaks, Riot is developing a 1v1 mode for Valorant

Riot has been providing a regular stream of changes and additions to maps, agents, modes, guns, and lore in Valorant to keep its ever-growing fan base engaged. The popular FPS already boasts a robust ecosystem of gun skins that players spend big bucks on, and the game has seen a meteoric rise in popularity ever since its launch in 2020.

Sharing on Twitter, Valorleaks mentioned that a 1v1 arena game mode is currently in development. They further added that it would either be a best of 10 or a best of 13. Given that the mode is still in development, there is no concrete information regarding when the mode will appear in the game.

Valorleaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Alright, some additional details from what I've heard its either a Bo10 or Bo13.



Still in dev, so who knows if it will even make it out of development. AT LEAST ITS A GAMEMODE LOL Alright, some additional details from what I've heard its either a Bo10 or Bo13.Still in dev, so who knows if it will even make it out of development. AT LEAST ITS A GAMEMODE LOL

Fans have been asking for a 1v1 game mode in Valorant, with such discussions being a common scene on the game's subreddit and social media discussions. For some, it seems like a better option than Deathmatch to warm up, where spawn points often become a cause of frustration for players.

Players have commented that they would like a 1v1 game mode, especially with both ranked and unranked options. They further stated that Riot can implement the restriction that only one site on the map would be accessible at a time with abilities either limited or locked, so the gameplay is fair considering it would only involve two players.

The image shared by Valorleaks also featured another mode called Quickplay. Fans have speculated that it might be a condensed version of the Unrated mode with lesser rounds. Given that these are in development and Riot has not made any official statement regarding the same, there is a chance that Valorant fans may not see them in the game in the near future.

Currently, the FPS has five gameplay modes that players can queue for: Unranked, Competitive, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Replication, and Escalation. Players are eager to see what new mode Riot has in store for them when the time comes.

