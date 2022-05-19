“I can’t wait to play G2”: OG LDN UTD Boo at VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers kicked off with the top teams from the region competing in the Group Stage to make it to the Playoffs and qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters.

On the first day of the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage, OG LDN UTD faced Acend. Previously, the former competed in Stage 1 under the banner LDN UTD.

However, before the VCT Stage 2 kicked in, Tautvydas "hype" Paldavicius joined the team in place of Dreamas. The roster has also adapted to the new Initiator Agent, Fade, and included her in their Agent composition.

The squad has brought more changes to the team since the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

After a tough fight, OG LDN UTD lost the series to the 2021 Valorant champion Acend in their first VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers match. The squad will now face Fnatic next in the Group Stage.

OG LDN UTD's Boo talks about performances at

VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang, OG LDN UTD's Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius talked about their performance against Acend on Day 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers.

He also discussed the addition of Fade to their Agent composition in Icebox and experience with their latest addition to the roster, hype, so far.

Q: You guys were leading in the second map, Split, initially, but things turned after the rounds switched. What went wrong?

OG LDN UTD Boo: Split is defender-sided, so it's hard to attack even though we win the pistol. We then made a bad call on the second round and lost the eco. From there, we kind of lost momentum.

As I said, it's pretty easy to defend. So you need to create something and perhaps be a bit strong on the attack to get around. So yes, they got the momentum after the eco round win and were getting all their shots.

Q: The team added the latest Valorant agent, Fade, to their Agent composition today in Icebox. What has been your experience with the agent? What are your thoughts on her?

OG LDN UTD Boo: I don't think Fade can replace Sova in the compositions. That's why we play them together, to better the strength of the scan and overall phases, like the reveal and marking the enemy.

It's like a budget Skye because we have two dogs like Prowlers, but we call them dogs. So it's an Agent that is great for map control and retakes.

It's like a full utility Agent. And we have a player who is good at playing utility. He tried it, instantly liked it, and we just got faith in the composition.

Q: Hype is new to the team. How has his experience been so far in the VCT?

OG LDN UTD Boo: It's been pretty easy to adopt. Let's ease him into the team because he's really easy to talk with. He's like a cool guy, game-wise.

Like, in the game, he filled the spot of Dreamas. We didn't change any roles because of the roster change. He's comfortable with the position.

We don't need to change anything. So the adaptation was really good, really fast, and that's what we needed because we didn't have much time to prepare.

Q: LDN UTD didn't make it out of the Group Stage in VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. How confident is the team making the playoffs at the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers?

OG LDN UTD Boo: I think it's the same as last time. We can make it, or we can lose zero five. You can take it however you want, but you can beat any team and lose to them when you go into the game.

So it is game by game, and if we win enough games, we qualify. If not, this game against the Acend was pretty important because we now know what's good and what's not. It's just one game. They're a new team. But I still think there are way stronger teams in the group.

And for us to qualify, we had to win this, but who knows, like last time, we beat FPX when nobody else could. So, as I said, anybody can beat anybody, and we will see if we qualify at the end of the group.

Q: Which teams do you consider your top rival in your group at the VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers, and who are you most excited to face?

OG LDN UTD Boo: I don't think we have any. We don't prefer to play against any particular team. But I really can't wait to play against G2 because they have my ex-teammates with whom I am good friends. I never played against them after we changed teams, so it's going to be the first time, and I'm excited.

