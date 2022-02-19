“Our goal is to gain experience, play and win games”: LDN UTD’s Boo at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers

With a 2-0 score, LDN UTD lost the series against NAVI on the third day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1.

In the first map (Ascent), the scores stood at 13-7, and the second map (Haven), ended with a 13-9 score. LDN UTD lost the entire series to NAVI and are now expected to face BIG on Day 5 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage.

After losing a series against NAVI on Day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1, Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports conversed with LDN UTD's Valorant professional player, Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius about the match. He also revealed his objectives and goals for VCT 2022.

LDN UTD’s Boo talks about their match against NAVI on Day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1

Q: It was a tough match against NAVI as LDN UTD lost a series against them by 2-0. What went wrong for the team to lose a series against them?

LDN UTD Boo: On our CT side, they play slow, which very few teams do, and we don't really have experience on how to deal with that. Like, they left the sites. We didn't gather information on where they would go and decided that the sites that they hit were too weak. So we need to improve on our, let's say, macro understanding, pushing my ground and stuff like that.

Q: LDN UTD lost the first map but we saw you guys trying to make a comeback soon after the sides switched and LDN was on attackers in Ascent, by keeping NAVI at the edge of victory. In the second map, you guys were ahead in the defending rounds but lost some defending rounds. What went wrong in the defense to put NAVI on the lead?

LDN UTD Boo: On our end, the thing is, against all the teams who played every practice we played, we were always in our comfort zone because our initial game plan was always working well. Basically, we couldn't do it because they were controlling us all the time. So all our rounds started in a way we were not used to. And from there, it was already hard, and it's the same problem. Like, we didn't have correct map information and correct moves macro wise.

On defensive sites, it's basically the same on both maps - defense, the same thing happened. They play slowly so the information we gathered instantly didn't matter. And then in the mid-round, we didn't make the correct move. That's what we will try to improve on.

Q: What are your thoughts on the other Valorant teams in Group A namely Liquid, Gambit, BIG, FunPlus Phoenix?

LDN UTD Boo: BIG is really good. They are a new Valorant team and have changed a lot since their last roster change. I think they're playing really well. Like, team-wise, they have good utility. The last time we played them, it was pretty tough but I think they're a little bit different. Moreover, playing defense against them should be a little bit easier. They were always a good team. But I don't know, maybe this new lineup will be the one that needs to go to Masters.

Well, Gambit is obviously a solid Valorant team. Maybe they don't have the strongest individual players, but the synergy they have, and their strategy, it's all well thought out. So I think they're one of the strongest teams.

Then Liquid, when compared to Gambit, maybe they're not that good team-wise but they have really strong individual players like Scream and Jamppi. So obviously, it will be hard to play against them just because of their raw skill. But I think they're weaker team-wise so you can catch them off guard.

Q: You mostly play Viper and Astra in the Valorant tournaments. Where do you think the two Valorant agents stand in the current meta, especially when compared to the other Valorant controllers like Omen and Brimstone?

LDN UTD Boo: I don't think Omen and Brimstone can replace Astra, as she is way too strong. Her global smoke and global map control is just too strong. The only reason I see some teams playing Omen is that they play a composition that has no flashes. They replace Astra with Omen, so they have at least one flash. But I don't think that's a good idea even though there are teams who feel it is a good composition. It really depends on the team and what they want. But overall, obviously, they're just way too big in this Valorant meta.

Q: What are some of the improvements and changes brought into the team for Valorant Champions Tour 2022 compared to last year?

LDN UTD Boo: I think we improved on the fundamentals of the game, like playing together, trading, waiting when needed and pushing when needed. In the Qualifiers, we played against teams who were playing a little bit more actively than they are now, for example.

We had the right moves. We fought, we traded, and that was our strength. I think we improved on our Agent compositions like getting Chamber and playing with him pretty comfortably, as well as some other Agents and other maps.

Q: For Valorant Champions Tour 2022, what are some of the goals and aims that you and the team have set for yourselves?

LDN UTD Boo: Our goal is to gain experience, play and win games. When we enter tier one matches against tier one teams, we need to learn. After today, we need to improve our macro understanding and maybe in a different match, we'll see another weakness. So it's basically playing so we can stay here and win games and just be a good team.

