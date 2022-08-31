Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul is commencing in a few hours, and fans worldwide are hyped and ready. The cheers are expected to be loud enough to be deafening. In the meantime, we need to talk about the two teams going against each other in a few hours.

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul will start with the most elite teams in the world. These teams have solidified their seats in the event by proving themselves on the regional stage. Now it is their turn to prove if they have what it takes to be crowned The Valorant Champions - Istanbul.

Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming: Who will move to the Winner`s Bracket in VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage?

Paper Rex has shown us what they can do in VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen. In their match against FunPlus Pheonix, Paper Rex put up exceptional resistance and won 2 out of 5 matches.

EDward Gaming is considerably new and an underdog team to join the big leagues. While initially underestimated in the early regional matches, EDward Gaming has shown consistency throughout the VCT event.

Paper Rex will go against Edward Gaming in a few hours, marking the beginning of the group stage for VCT Champions Istanbul 2022. A best-of-3 format will be followed in the group stage.

Predictions

It is a dilemma when choosing a side in such a match-up. While everyone likes to play with the idea of an underdog team winning, Paper Rex has been more than a qualified team to win.

Paper Rex has been a force to reckon with. But EDward Gaming is showing great potential. They have been going through their enemies like pages from a book, reading and eradicating them.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not faced each other in the VCT 2022. This will be their first battle against each other, and both teams will try their best to win the best of three with a clean 2-0.

Recent results

Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming Head-to-Head (Image via vlr.gg)

Paper Rex has won 9 out of the 10 recently played in the VCT 2022 event. Meanwhile, EDward Gaming has been on a 10-match winning spree.

Both teams have no plans of losing the match and are diving head-first to snuff out the competition.

Potential Lineup

Paper Rex:

Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto

Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

EDward Gaming:

Yongkang “ZmjjKK” Zheng

Sen “nobody” Xu Wang

Dong “Life” Hao Qu

Shun “CHICHOO” Zhi Wan

Hao “Haodong” Dong Guo

Lo Wen-Hsin (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can tune into the official Valorant channel on Twitch or choose to watch it on YouTube on the Valorant Champions Tour channel. The match will begin on 31 August at 7:30 PM IST/ 7:00 AM PDT/ 4:00 PM CEST.

