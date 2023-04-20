Day 3 of Week 4 witnessed the clash between Global Esports from India and Talon from Thailand in VCT 2023: Pacific League. Neither team had claimed a victory in the league up until then, making the matchup crucial for both teams. The exciting game led to Global Esports securing their first win, defeating Talon with a score of 2-0.

During the Week 4, Day 3 scrum interviews, which took place on April 17, 2023, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with Zeus, the coach for Talon Esports.

TLN Zeus talks about the team's mid-game issues and underwhelming performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Coach Zeus was asked about the team's inability to dominate on stage despite performing well in the scrims. He answered:

"There's a lot of pressure on stage. The players feel pressured on stage and we have very bad mid-round callings. That is why we couldn't close out on a lot of rounds, which could have led us to losing the momentum."

The Talon members, including in-game leader Crws, sushiboys, GarnetS, and foxz, have pointed out that the team is as successful on stage as they are in scrims but are unable to give a definite answer when it comes to the possible reason.

According to the coach though, the primary reason why the team is unable to mirror their scrims' performance on stage is the pressure of the platform. Zeus believes that the players become stressed, resulting in them not being able to perform their best.

He also added that the team currently lacks proper communication during the mid-rounds. Due to bad calls, they are struggling to close rounds in their favor and falling behind on their expectations. As a result, the players are losing their confidence and momentum mid-game, which ultimately leads to an overall loss.

Talon is yet to win a match in VCT 2023: Pacific League and is currently positioned at the bottom of the table. This is a concerning issue for the team as they have already played four games. Global Esports won against them to end their own losing streak in the league.

Talon will be facing Japan's ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League on April 24, 2023.

The tournament consists of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. It began on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The leading three teams from the contest will gain entry into VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. VCT 2023: Pacific League is being hosted in South Korea by Riot Games.

