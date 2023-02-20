Remaining VCT LOCK//IN matches to receive major changes to audio mix and event card concessions based on audience feedback

The upcoming stages of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will welcome several changes to improve the audience experience aspect based on public feedback. Leo Faria, Global Valorant Esports Head, recently shed some light on the major and minor tweaks that fans can expect to see in the rest of the ongoing tournament.

Having hosted some of the top teams from around the world in its first phase, VCT LOCK//IN has been an exciting experience for viewers so far. From an alluring stage design to an almost flawless production, Riot Games has managed to impress fans with its large-scale introductory tournament of 2023.

With the goal of improvement, Riot Games’ Leo Faria asked the community to share feedback regarding the first round of matches in LOCK//IN. Unsurprisingly, Faria’s tweet received numerous responses and to the fandom’s delight, most of that feedback will be considered for the upcoming matchups in Group Omega and the Playoffs.

Riot Games to add much-needed improvements to the viewers’ experience for the remainder of VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Fans can expect a few incoming changes related to complimentary tickets, event cards, audio mix, and more. Although some major complaints, including the lack of air conditioning inside the venue, couldn’t be addressed as effectively, Riot’s swift action towards community feedback has impressed many.

Leo Faria @lhfaria Leo Faria @lhfaria First round of matches completed at #VCTLOCKIN ! What do you like? What can be better? Share your feedback. First round of matches completed at #VCTLOCKIN! What do you like? What can be better? Share your feedback. https://t.co/4vva7KHmTH We’re implementing a few changes, big and small, including canceling a bunch of comp tickets and putting it all on sale, getting rid of the event card for concessions, reducing the half-time duration a bit, refining the audio mix, and more. Thanks for your feedback! twitter.com/lhfaria/status… We’re implementing a few changes, big and small, including canceling a bunch of comp tickets and putting it all on sale, getting rid of the event card for concessions, reducing the half-time duration a bit, refining the audio mix, and more. Thanks for your feedback! twitter.com/lhfaria/status…

In a tweet, Leo Faria stated that the organization has canceled several complimentary tickets before putting them on sale for fans to grab as well as removing the event card to buy concessions. Furthermore, the upcoming matchups will feature a reduced half-time break and a more refined audio mix.

With these promised tweaks in place, VCT LOCK//IN is set to deliver a highly fan-centric and enjoyable experience, especially for offline viewers, in its upcoming stages.

Leo Faria @lhfaria @JustKeepinshitl Comp tickets have always been a problem. We give people tickets and they never show up. We’re getting better, but the only true solution is doing no comps and charging for every ticket. Pause music varies between tech pause, time outs, etc — but noted, thank you. @JustKeepinshitl Comp tickets have always been a problem. We give people tickets and they never show up. We’re getting better, but the only true solution is doing no comps and charging for every ticket. Pause music varies between tech pause, time outs, etc — but noted, thank you.

As pointed out by viewers, there are a lot of times when the arena hosts empty seats, even when the tickets are completely sold out. With complimentary tickets being canceled and the event card being removed, more fans will have the chance to watch their favorite teams play in the offline event.

Furthermore, several fans complained about the music being too deafening during tactical breaks, half-time periods, and pauses, which hampers the viewing experience of the offline audience.

Many also pointed out the boring aspect of breaks and that long half-time periods will negatively affect a viewer's momentum. Faria took note of both of these issues and made sure that meaningful changes would be implemented to tackle them in the upcoming VCT LOCK//IN phase.

With its Group Alpha stage concluding on February 19, 2023, VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is almost halfway done and is ready to host the next batch of teams. The highly anticipated Group Omega stage, hosting the remaining sixteen Valorant teams, will begin on February 22, 2023 with a goal to seed the two best-performing rosters into the playoffs.

