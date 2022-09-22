"Riot doesn't care about results": Valorant community in shock as FPX fails to secure VCT EMEA partnership

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), a popular team from the EMEA region, wasn't selected for the Valorant partnership, to the dismay of their entire fanbase. Riot Games finally announced the names of the teams participating in the VCT 2023 tournament. Out of the 30 teams, 10 will represent the EMEA region in the tournament.

As a team, despite a lot of obstacles, FPX managed to put up a stellar performance throughout 2022. The team won the Masters Stage 2: Copenhagen as well. While some popular teams bagged a spot, many lost out, upsetting respective fanbases. Disgruntled fans flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment about FPX not making the cut.

Fans are confused about FPX being left out of the VCT EMEA partnership

Before the announcement, FPX issued a statement on Twitter about their disappointment that they won't be a part of VCT 2023. They further stated that they would focus on taking care of their players shortly.

They further went on to express their gratitude for all the love and support that they've received from the community over the years. The community responded in kind, showing solidarity towards the organization.

Some even went on to state that Riot didn't care about the results that a team produced. They were somewhat concerned about the image and popularity of the team. Other fans also pointed out that their results were better when compared to some of the other teams that were picked.

Some fans further mentioned that given the nature of the league, teams that have cut will be able to pick players from teams that haven't made it to the VCT 2023 partnership program.

However, some fans were still concerned about the fate of popular teams like OpTic Gaming, who didn't cut either. While players can be picked and transferred, the team's fate remains in question. Many also expressed their displeasure with the show of esports politics at such a high level.

Some individuals called the overall ruling a disgrace because, according to the community, FPX was the best team in the EMEA region, and they deserved a spot in the VCT 2023 tournament.

That said, there's widespread resentment within the FPX fanbase and the Valorant community. Indeed, FPX has given the community some insane matches in the previous tournaments. The team won two tournaments this year, the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers and the VCT Stage 2 Masters. It is slightly odd that Riot Games chose to keep FPX out of the upcoming seasons.

There's still a chance that the fans might be able to see their favorite players in action, provided some other teams acquire the players from the roster for the upcoming season.

What happens from here on is very unclear, and fans will have to wait and watch how things pan out. The transfer window is supposed to begin in October, so it will be interesting to see if there are any major changes to the rosters of the qualified teams.

