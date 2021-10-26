Riot finally fixes Jett's Tailwind bug from Valorant patch 3.08

Valorant's developers have finally fixed Jett's Tailwind bug from patch 3.08 this morning. It had accidentally nerfed the agent after the latest patch.

Previously, Riot Games announced that they would fix the bug in patch 3.09 as it was not severe enough. However, they decided to resolve the issue one week before the deployment of the new patch.

The Valorant developers have announced the same through their Twitter handle:

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT
Jett's weapon equip out from her dash (Tailwind) is currently longer than intended and Updraft costs more than it should. These are bugs, but not severe enough (game-breaking/competitive integrity) to risk a Patch redeploy, so it's possible a fix won't go out until Patch 3.09.

Went ahead and fixed these Jett bugs for ya.

Riot fixed the "not intentional" Jett changes from Valorant patch 3.08

The publisher fixed the bug with Jett's Tailwind, where players were facing a delay in the weapon pull-out time after using the dash ability. It had nerfed Jett "accidentally". After almost a week, the developers finally resolved the issue.

On October 19, Riot deployed the new patch 3.08 for Valorant. It has mainly moderated some features in the game to improve the gameplay experience in their latest patch.

There was no mention of any changes to the agent. However, after deploying the new patch, many Jett players noticed that it took more time than usual to pull out the weapon after utilizing the dash or the Tailwind (E) ability.

After that, many brought the issue to the notice of the developers.

Riot immediately responded to the issue and said that it was unintentional. The developers had no plans to nerf Jett and that it was utterly an "accidental incident".

They also revealed that gamers might have to wait until patch 3.09 to fix the issue.

TenZ @TenZOfficial honestly if they leave jett this way I don't mind, seems like a decent nerf to a character who is picked almost all the time honestly if they leave jett this way I don't mind, seems like a decent nerf to a character who is picked almost all the time

Meanwhile, many players had started getting themselves accustomed to this bug in-game. Some renowned pros like Sentinels' Tyson "Tenz" Ngo, G2 Esports' Žygimantas "Nukkye" Chmieliauskas, and Andbox's Adam "Mada" Pampuch appreciated the changes and wanted them to remain.

However, Riot finally decided to resolve the issue and came up with a fix this morning. Jett players can now equip the weapon quicker after using the dash or Tailwind (E) ability.

