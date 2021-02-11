Create
Riot Games announces Night Market 2.0 in Valorant with cryptic tweet

Riot hints at updating the Night Market in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)
Dipanjan Dey
ANALYST
Modified 11 Feb 2021, 01:22 IST
Feature
In the v1.14 update, Riot Games attempted to establish a discount system for players to purchase cosmetics from the Valorant in-game store. This system was known as Night Market, and it offered players up to six slots in the lucky draw.

Following a lottery-like concept, Night Market was designed to provide players with random weapon cosmetics at a cheap rate.

After its initial release, the Valorant community did not find the Night Market to be particularly intriguing. In fact, most players were disappointed with the discount system Riot Games put in place.

However, a recent cryptic tweet from Riot Games hints at the Night Market being revamped in Valorant. While there is no conclusive evidence, fans and gamers have taken to Twitter to reveal their wish-list for Night Market 2.0.

Riot Games hints at revamping the Night Market system in Valorant

Riot Games posted the Tweet with three emojis that mimic the Night Market System in Valorant. Naturally, players started wondering if an improved randomizer would be added to the system this time around.

Since its launch, Valorant gamers have been positively enthused to buy plenty of cosmetic items at a lower price. To their dismay, the cosmetics offered by the randomizer were not at all up to the mark.

While a section of the community was happy with the Night Market system in Valorant, the majority were displeased with the system. This is because Riot did not offer too many items in their rotations.

Fans expected to see a proper discount for high-tier skins. However, this was not the case, and Valorant gamers took to social media to express their discontent.

According to several fans and experts, Riot needs to change the entire purchase system.

Experts suggest that adding the option of Radianite (in-game currency) would help the Night Market system in Valorant. Simultaneously, Riot needs to add more popular skins to the discount system for players to purchase.

With respect to all these speculations, Riot might come up with an official announcement soon enough. Hopefully, this will improve and popularize the Night Market system in Valorant.

Published 11 Feb 2021, 01:22 IST
Valorant Update
