Riot Games announces Night Market 2.0 in Valorant with cryptic tweet

In the v1.14 update, Riot Games attempted to establish a discount system for players to purchase cosmetics from the Valorant in-game store. This system was known as Night Market, and it offered players up to six slots in the lucky draw.

Hope you’re feeling lucky. 🌃🔫💹 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 10, 2021

Following a lottery-like concept, Night Market was designed to provide players with random weapon cosmetics at a cheap rate.

After its initial release, the Valorant community did not find the Night Market to be particularly intriguing. In fact, most players were disappointed with the discount system Riot Games put in place.

🤔 — TSM Subroza 🇲🇦 (@Subroza) February 10, 2021

However, a recent cryptic tweet from Riot Games hints at the Night Market being revamped in Valorant. While there is no conclusive evidence, fans and gamers have taken to Twitter to reveal their wish-list for Night Market 2.0.

Riot Games hints at revamping the Night Market system in Valorant

Night city, gun, increase in yen?@PlayVALORANT is announcing they made a shit ton of money off of GlitchPop. https://t.co/NwR5MZ634O — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 10, 2021

Riot Games posted the Tweet with three emojis that mimic the Night Market System in Valorant. Naturally, players started wondering if an improved randomizer would be added to the system this time around.

Night market 2.0???? — george_agostini_ (@georgeagostini2) February 10, 2021

Since its launch, Valorant gamers have been positively enthused to buy plenty of cosmetic items at a lower price. To their dismay, the cosmetics offered by the randomizer were not at all up to the mark.

I think my VALORANT Night Market offers are some of the worst offers I've seen lol. All I wanted was a sovereign or prism ghost or even a discounted melee 🥺 Why the heck did I get three convex items?! pic.twitter.com/qi2gVgHMu6 — Kim | Bubbles (@bubbles_kimr) December 11, 2020

@PlayVALORANT are you guys joking? Night market fucking sucks. Both for me and my girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/au1UcjvEwk — Saif Shalan (@SaifShalan2) December 11, 2020

While a section of the community was happy with the Night Market system in Valorant, the majority were displeased with the system. This is because Riot did not offer too many items in their rotations.

Please be night market pic.twitter.com/bOCrbUCPQT — T i a ⁷ (@xeheroine) February 10, 2021

If I don't think about convex it won't show up in my night market.



If I don't think about luxe it won't show up in my night market.



If I don't think about rush it won't show up in my night market.



MANIFEST ENERGY. — ShyoWager (@ShyoWager) February 10, 2021

No Prime Vandal spotted, guess I'll skip the first night market's offers. I demand card reroll right now @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/46NzL3VVj1 — Nicky (@PlayNickyXD) December 11, 2020

Fans expected to see a proper discount for high-tier skins. However, this was not the case, and Valorant gamers took to social media to express their discontent.

I think i can easily say i got the worst offers on night. market

LUL #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/a2s7dL8BHl — 𝖙𝖚𝖒𝖚 (@tumutree) December 11, 2020

According to several fans and experts, Riot needs to change the entire purchase system.

Experts suggest that adding the option of Radianite (in-game currency) would help the Night Market system in Valorant. Simultaneously, Riot needs to add more popular skins to the discount system for players to purchase.

YEAH MAN

REAL LUCKY — 100T steel (@JoshNissan) February 10, 2021

With respect to all these speculations, Riot might come up with an official announcement soon enough. Hopefully, this will improve and popularize the Night Market system in Valorant.