Sayaplayer set to rejoin T1's Valorant roster ahead of the 2023 competitive season

There's a lot of news regarding T1's upcoming acquisition. Their Valorant roster is beginning to take shape following the organization's transfer from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023. Sayaplayer is reportedly signing with T1 as per sources.

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo and his former teammates from The Guard are actively exploring new opportunities before the Valorant Champions Tournament 2023. No fan can forget their remarkable performances at the Champions 2022 tournament's as the dark horse thus far.

Sayaplayer will relocate to compete in the VCT Pacific League after playing with The Guard

When moving from one league to another, esports organizations sometimes have to make significant modifications. T1, a Korean and North American esports squad, was recently approved into the Pacific International Valorant League for the 2023 competitive season.

Sayaplayer coming back to T1 and what it means for Valorant Champions 2023

Sayaplayer was on The Guard's bench since they were not approved into the Riot's Partnership Program in any region. He performed admirably with the team, finishing first in VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers. The squad was ousted in the lower bracket of the Masters with a 2-0 win over Paper Rex.

The T1 team's full lineup is currently unknown, however, it will include certain alterations, such as the addition of Sayaplayer. This is primarily due to the organization's change of location, as partnered teams are only permitted one import on their roster, while T1 had three North American players.

Currently, all speculation points to Ban, Munchkin, and Xeta being on the main lineup, despite the team's uncertain future. With the addition of Sayaplayer, the core team looks pretty stacked.

Who is Sayaplayer ?

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo is a professional esports athlete best known for his tenure with The Guard, a North American esports team. The former Overwatch player was a member of a underdog squad that defeated some of the tournament's biggest stars while displaying some of their finest performances.

Jung-woo, who is from South Korea, began his professional Valorant career in 2020 as a member of T1. However, he was demoted to the bench in mid-2021 and dismissed in December. He was added to The Guard's active roster soon after and changed his in-game alias from Spyder to Sayaplayer.

Those who have followed Valorant esports since its inception in 2020 may recall that Sayaplayer changed his name to Spyder when he joined T1's initial Valorant team. The name-change appeared perplexing at the time. Sayaplayer's moniker was memorable, making his reign of terror on Widowmaker and his notoriety as one of Overwatch's most feared hitscan DPS players.

As it turned out, the answer was outrageously straightforward and somewhat perplexing. According to the Head Coach for The Guard, T1 forced him to alter his name to Spyder. Because The Guard had no such restrictions or limits, the 23-year-old professional resumed his former identity after joining the North American team.

Sayaplayer was a Duelist for The Guard, specializing in frags. He mostly preferred playing as Jett and Raze, but also Chamber and Neon at times. During his stay at T1, Sayaplayer had taken on a dual duty, filling in for Omen and Jett when needed.

He's is unquestionably one of the most seasoned pro-athletes in the contemporary landscape. His aim and crosshair placement are almost flawless, allowing him to provide astounding precision with his shots. He is also considered one of North America's greatest Duelists. T1's and Sayaplayer's transfer from NA to Korea in Valorant signifies a sort of homecoming.

