Sayaplayer Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo is a professional Valorant athlete known for his time at The Guard, a North American esports organization. The former Overwatch pro represented a team of Valorant underdogs who managed to defeat some of the biggest names in VCT 2022 while showcasing some of the best plays in the prestigious tournament.
Sayaplayer and his former teammates from The Guard are currently looking to join partnered organizations ahead of VCT 2023. However, no fan will forget their heroic achievements as a black horse team so far.
Hailing from South Korea, Jung-woo started his professional Valorant career back in 2020 as a part of T1. However, he was benched from the active roster in mid-2021 and released in December. He joined The Guard's active roster soon after and changed his in-game alias from 'Spyder' to 'Sayaplayer'.
Everything you need to know about Sayaplayer's Valorant settings in 2022
Sayaplayer played as a Duelist for The Guard, specializing in securing frags. He mainly picked Jett and Raze, but also chose Chamber and Neon at times. During his time at T1, Sayaplayer had adopted a double role, playing Omen and Jett as and when required.
The korean player is definitely one of the most experienced Valorant pro-athletes in the current scenario. His aim and crosshair placement skills are impeccable, helping him deliver astonishing accuracy with his shots. He is also regarded as one of the best Duelists in North America.
Knowing Sayaplayer's settings will definitely help players looking to adopt an aggressive playstyle in Valorant.
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 1000
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.339
- eDPI: 339
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
Primary
- Crosshair Color: Green (#00FF00)
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.84
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: `x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse
- Keyboard: Leopold FC750R
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
- Mousepad: Esports Tiger LongTeng
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
- RAM: HyperX Predator RGB 32GB
- Case: Corsair ICUE 465X
One can refer to the above set of information to mimic Sayaplayer's experience in Valorant. Mastering the sensitivity and crosshair he uses will undoubtedly help anyone aim at targets quickly and accurately. However, he plays on a relatively higher effective DPI which may not be suitable for some competitive athletes.