Sayaplayer Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo is a professional Valorant athlete known for his time at The Guard, a North American esports organization. The former Overwatch pro represented a team of Valorant underdogs who managed to defeat some of the biggest names in VCT 2022 while showcasing some of the best plays in the prestigious tournament.

Sayaplayer and his former teammates from The Guard are currently looking to join partnered organizations ahead of VCT 2023. However, no fan will forget their heroic achievements as a black horse team so far.

Hailing from South Korea, Jung-woo started his professional Valorant career back in 2020 as a part of T1. However, he was benched from the active roster in mid-2021 and released in December. He joined The Guard's active roster soon after and changed his in-game alias from 'Spyder' to 'Sayaplayer'.

Everything you need to know about Sayaplayer's Valorant settings in 2022

Sayaplayer played as a Duelist for The Guard, specializing in securing frags. He mainly picked Jett and Raze, but also chose Chamber and Neon at times. During his time at T1, Sayaplayer had adopted a double role, playing Omen and Jett as and when required.

The korean player is definitely one of the most experienced Valorant pro-athletes in the current scenario. His aim and crosshair placement skills are impeccable, helping him deliver astonishing accuracy with his shots. He is also regarded as one of the best Duelists in North America.

Knowing Sayaplayer's settings will definitely help players looking to adopt an aggressive playstyle in Valorant.

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 1000

1000 In-game Sensitivity: 0.339

0.339 eDPI: 339

339 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

0.9 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Primary

Crosshair Color: Green (#00FF00)

Green (#00FF00) Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 1

1 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: E

E Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Fixed

: Fixed Fixed Orientation : Always the same

: Always the same Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.84

: 0.84 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: `x

`x Improve Clarity: On

On Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

On Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse

Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse Keyboard: Leopold FC750R

Leopold FC750R Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Mousepad: Esports Tiger LongTeng

PC Specs

CPU : Intel Core i9-9900K

: Intel Core i9-9900K GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 RAM: HyperX Predator RGB 32GB

HyperX Predator RGB 32GB Case: Corsair ICUE 465X

One can refer to the above set of information to mimic Sayaplayer's experience in Valorant. Mastering the sensitivity and crosshair he uses will undoubtedly help anyone aim at targets quickly and accurately. However, he plays on a relatively higher effective DPI which may not be suitable for some competitive athletes.

