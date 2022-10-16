Sentinels sign reigning Valorant champions Sacy and pANcada for VCT 2023 roster

North American pro Valorant team Sentinels made two major additions today, adding defending champions Gustavo "Sacy" and Bryan "pANcada" to their 2023 VCT roster. The Brazilian-born pro players fulfilled a major role in LOUD's championship run at Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Rumors of the acquisitions began last week, as the organization parted ways with founding members Shahzeb "ShahZaM" and Michael "dapr." These major changes for the officially Riot-partnered team signal a renewed commitment to fielding a top-tier lineup following a disappointing 2022 campaign.

After an impressive 2021 season where the North American team won the 2021 Valorant Masters in Reykjavik and advanced past the group stage at Valorant Champions in Berlin, the organization regressed in 2022.

After a rough season in VCT, they were beaten by 100 Thieves for the final North American slot in Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Failing to qualify for Champions 2022 was a massive blow to the organization, whose roster featured popular players like Michael "Shroud" and Tyson "TenZ." Although the popular organization's place in the professional scene may have seemed secure, its struggles began when Valorant publisher Riot Games announced a massive shake-up to the game's landscape. The company reduced the number of teams participating in its international leagues to 30.

Sentinels made the cut in the Americas, and now seem to be making moves to ensure that they return to form in the 2023 season. The team officially announced the acquisitions of both Sacy and pANcada, two key players from LOUD. The Brazilian esports team are the defending world champions, but are now facing the loss of many of their key players.

The two world champions will now be paired with TenZ, whose return to the team in 2023 was officially announced earlier this week, along with Zachary "zekken" and Rory "dephh."

Sacy and pANcada will have the chance to face LOUD in the Americas Leagues in 2023, as their former team has also secured a partnership with Riot Games.

Fans react to Sentinels' acquisitions of Sacy and pANcada

Likely due to Sentinels' success in 2021, expectations for the organization are always high. With news of the team acquiring Sacy and pANcada, those expectations are set to become even higher in 2023.

SEN fans responded to the announcement on Twitter by sharing their excitement for the team's chances of rebounding next season. Some are already calling the roster a "superteam."

Retaining TenZ while bolstering the roster with the addition of two defending champions sends a clear message. Sentinels will look to put 2022 behind them and return to the top of the professional Valorant scene in 2023.

