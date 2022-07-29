Shroud’s immaculate Valorant Ace leaves fans speechless

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek was at the center of yet another enthralling gameplay after scoring an Ace in a Valorant match. For context, an "Ace" is scored when a player kills all five players on the opposing team in a single round. There is also a "Team Ace," which can be earned when each of the five team members has exactly 1 kill.

In a recent clip shared to his Twitch channel, Shroud was at his absolute best after getting five successive kills. Not only did he leave fans in awe, but even his teammates joined in to praise the veteran streamer and esports player.

Shroud single-handedly takes down the opposition in Valorant

Shroud, who recently joined esports organization Sentinels in a shocking return from retirement, was able to demonstrate his skills yet again. Although many fans have doubted his addition to the team, considering that he hasn't had any competitive experience since 2017, the former Cloud9 member has not shown any signs of slowing down.

In the clip, the 28-year-old is seen skillfully dodging an ambush by an opposition Omen. After killing him, he shifted his focus to an onrushing Reyna, who threw down a Leer.

The Canadian took care of the business by headshotting her and then killing Jett. The killing spree continued as he took down a Sage before headshotting what appeared to be a Chamber.

The entire gameplay was even a surprise to the former PUBG player as he gave out a loud cheer. Even his teammates, including fellow Sentinels teammate TenZ, were impressed as they expressed their elation, with one of them exclaiming:

"Holy sh*t!"

Sentinel's Valorant roster has been working hard in preparation for the Last Chance Qualifier, which begins on August 2. The winner will compete in the Valorant World Championship, which will be held at the end of the calendar year.

Fans are left astounded after the epic gameplay

Fans remained in a state of awe at the excellent skill of the veteran gamer. Some even sarcastically commented on how they expect Shroud to achieve great things. Fans under the r/LivestreamFail clip extended their praise towards the Canadian. Here are some of the comments:

The streamer did not exclude the possibility of remaining with Sentinels even beyond their next competition. He also claimed he did not know if the organization's development for collaboration in the Riot Games league would be fruitful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far