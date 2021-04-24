Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 15: Delhi Dragons notch clean sweep over Chennai Clutchers

Day 15 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured yet another clean sweep in the series between Chennai Clutchers and Delhi Dragons. Before this series, the event had witnessed nine clean sweeps coming from several Valorant teams.

Delhi Dragons have been at both ends of this phenomenon. After being blanked in their last series against Rajasthan Strikers, the team from the capital looked determined to win against Chennai.

On the other hand, the southern side was yet to win a single series, sitting at the bottom of the points table with zero points.

Delhi looked to add another victory to their tally and bounce back from their whitewash to Rajasthan, while Chennai was seeking their first one. Both locked horns on Day 15, but Delhi came out on top, winning 3-0.

After Day 14, Delhi Dragons were in the second position in the points table, just one point behind Rajasthan Strikers.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 14 matches (Image via Skyesports League)

The three maps chosen by the two teams via the map veto process were:

Split

Bind

Ascent

Map picks for Day 15 (Image via Skyesports League)

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 15 series recap

Map 1: Split

The first match of this Valorant series began in Split, with Delhi on the defender side. They started strong, racking up round after round to end the first half with a 9-3 scoreline.

Chennai looked to take back control in the second half. However, to their absolute shock, Delhi did not show a single weakness. Along with the pistol round, the latter won every round to seal the first game 13-3.

Scorecard of match 1 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Bind

The second map for the series, as chosen by Delhi, was the Valorant map Bind. Once again, the capital side started strong, winning the pistol round. They followed up with another round win as Rebel picked up an ace.

Delhi met little resistance from Chennai as they built on the momentum to secure a 5-1 scoreline. But the latter finally broke their slump by winning four consecutive rounds to end the first half with a 6-6 tie.

Chennai looked to seal this round as they won two consecutive matches into the second half. But, to their surprise, Delhi was not ready to give up so easily.

Winning every round from there, the northern team took the score from 6-8 to 13-8 to finish the match as victors.

Scorecard of match 2 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Ascent

Having already won the series, Delhi looked to secure the entire 2.5 points in the third match in Ascent. The already-broken Valorant roster of Chennai Clutchers tried to give their best, but Delhi dominated them through the initial phases of the first half, ending it 9-3.

Going into the second half, Delhi showed no sign of going easy on Chennai, reaching match point at 12-4. But from such a dire situation, Chennai managed to take away four more rounds.

That was all in vain as Delhi finished finally sealed the match with a score of 13-8.

Scorecard of match 3 (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after Day 15

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 15 matches (Screengrab via Skyesports League)

With this 3-0 victory, Delhi Dragons racked up the all-important 2.5 points to go ahead of Rajasthan Strikers by 1.5 points and secure the top spot on the points table. Chennai Clutchers are still stuck at the bottom of the points table in the Skyesports Valorant League 2021, yet to win a single series.