"They have new comps on every map": Team Liquid's Dreamas on defeat to FPX at VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers 

In their fight for a VCT Masters: Copenhagen slot, Team Liquid took on FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) in an Upper Round 1 bout in the Stage 2 EMEA Challengers. After three maps of dynamic exchanges and an overtime victory on Map 3, FPX emerged victorious, advancing to the tournament's Upper Semifinals.

Team Liquid kicked off the matchup on Split, where they fell to FPX by an 8-13 scoreline. The second outing on Icebox appeared more favorable for Team Liquid as they claimed a 13-8 victory.

Map 3 was the most crucial one, as the decider witnessed FunPlus Phoenix send Team Liquid to the lower bracket after a 14-12 overtime victory. Team Liquid will face M3 Champions in a Lower Round 1 fixture on June 19, 2022, at 7.30 pm IST/ 4.00 pm CEST/ 7 am PDT.

Dreamas talks about Team Liquid's performance against FPX at VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Upper Round 1

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Team Liquid's latest signing, Aurimas "Dreamas" Zablockis, talked about his experience on the new roster and his expectations for Team Liquid at the VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers playoffs.

In talking with Travis, we came to the mutual conclusion that this was the right decision for the team. In his place, Roster Update: @L1NKVAL will move to a substitute role for the remainder of Stage 2.In talking with Travis, we came to the mutual conclusion that this was the right decision for the team. In his place, @Dreamas_ will join the active roster as we complete this Stage of VCT. Roster Update: @L1NKVAL will move to a substitute role for the remainder of Stage 2.In talking with Travis, we came to the mutual conclusion that this was the right decision for the team. In his place, @Dreamas_ will join the active roster as we complete this Stage of VCT. https://t.co/ps6I5NB8t7

Q: Liquid had an incredible run leading into the playoffs. How do you think Liquid played today?

Dreamas: We just made some mistakes. We lost aim-duels. They anti-strat us well. That was the case.

Q: FunPlus Phoenix is a team that you and your teammates at Liquid have faced several times before. How do you think they performed today compared to the expectations you had for them?

Dreamas: They played great. They have new comps on every map. It's always a hard game versus them.

Q: You joined the team just around two weeks ago. How has your experience with Team Liquid been so far and what do you like the most about the team?

Dreamas: It was a very incredible experience. I like the players. Their mood in the team is very good. Skill-wise, they're insane as well. Overall, the atmosphere is great.

Q: You joined Team Liquid as a replacement for L1NK after he was benched. What unique quality do you bring to the team?

Dreamas: I guess it was my communication skills. I talk a lot. I give ideas as well. Maybe it was my utility usage as well.

Q: You used to play a Sentinels role with OG LDN UTD prior to joining Liquid. Considering you have never played an Initiator in an official VCT match before, how hard was it for you to switch roles?

Dreamas: It was challenging in the beginning. But day by day, I got used to it. I kind of like the support role as well.

Q: Liquid is the biggest team you’ve played with so far in your career. How different is the team atmosphere when compared to your previous teams?

Dreamas: The atmosphere is a bit different. In LDN UTD, almost everyone was Lithuanian and they were like my friends. The atmosphere is good here as well, everybody's laughing, speaking, and giving out ideas.

Q: You must have had a chance to take a look at Pearl, Valorant's upcoming map. What are your initial thoughts on the map?

Dreamas: From the first look, I liked it. It looks more like a CS:GO map, so it's kind of interesting. I would like to see it in competitive play for sure.

Q: Since you’ve never played a major LAN event like VCT Masters, how much are you looking forward to qualifying for VCT Masters: Copenhagen?

Dreamas: I'm looking forward to it a lot. It will be the first big LAN event for me, and the first international one as well. So I want to make it there really badly.

