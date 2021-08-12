TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Day 3: F1LS Esports and Godlike Esports start their campaign with comprehensive victories

F1LS Esports and Godlike Esports started their TEC Gauntlet Season 2 campaign with comprehensive victories against Team Cohesion and FlameXSerenity respectively.

F1LS Esports beat Team Cohesion with a 2-1 scoreline, whereas Godlike Esports secured a flawless victory against FlameXSerenity to kick start their TEC Gauntlet Season 2 journey.

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Day 3 results:

Team Cohesion vs F1LS Esports:

Team Cohesion faced F1LS Esports in the first match of their TEC Gauntlet Season 2 campaign. The two teams faced off in a best-of-three tie on the following maps:

Haven

Ascent

Split

Map 1: Haven

Team Cohesion started the map on the defending side and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, F1LS Esports was able to take just three rounds for themselves.

Team Cohesion 13-6 F1LS Esports

Map 2: Ascent

Team Cohesion took the lead in the first half, securing seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, F1LS Esports pulled off a comeback, taking eight rounds in their favor. .

Team Cohesion 10-13 F1LS Esports

Map 3: Split

This time, F1LS Esports took the lead in the first half with seven rounds in their favor as the aggressor. After the side swap, Team Cohesion was able to take just four rounds. However, F1LS Esports won six more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Team Cohesion 9-13 F1LS Esports

FlameXSerenity vs Godlike Esports:

FlameXSerenity faced Godlike Esports in their first match of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 in the Group-A tie. The three Valorant maps for the match were:

Icebox

Bind

Split

Map 1: Icebox

Godlike Esports completely dominated the first half as the defender with 10 rounds n their favor. After the side swap, FlameXSerenity failed to secure a single round. However, Godlike Esports secured two more rounds and won the match.

FlameXSerenity 2-13 Godlike Esports

Map 2: Bind

Map 2 saw a completely similar story of the first map as Godlike Esports again dominated the first half with 11 rounds in their favor as the defender. After switching sides, FlameXSerenity took three rounds in their favor. However, Godlike Esports secured two more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

FlameXSerenity 4-13 Godlike Esports

Both of the matches were highly entertaining for the fans. However, it will be interesting to see how these teams perform in the later stages of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2.

