TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Group-Stage draw: Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming in Group-A, Global Esports and Team XO in Group-B

After a successful first season of TEC Gauntlet, The Esports Club is back again with the second season of the tournament.

The Esports Club previously announced a four-season long TEC Gauntlet tournament for all South Asian teams. TEC Gauntlet Season 1 came to an end last week as Velocity Gaming was crowned the champions after beating Global Esports in the Grand-Finals.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of the tournament. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports, Ishaan Arya, the co-founder of The Esports Club, promised that fans can expect something bigger in the TEC Gauntlet Season 2.

The organizers announced the commencement of TEC Gauntlet Season 2 with the group-stage draw today.

Group Division of TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Regular Season

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the Regular Season of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. The top six teams from each group of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 along with four newly qualified teams from the Season 2 qualifiers, will battle for their place in the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Playoffs.

All 16 qualified teams for the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 were randomly drawn into two groups for the Regular Season. After the draw, the two groups are as follows:

Group-A:

Velocity Gaming

SUS Squad [Previously known as Tempest]

FlameXSerenity

Reckoning Esports

Team T69 [Previously known as The Esports Team]

Godlike Esports

True Rippers

Enigma Gaming

Group-B:

Global Esports

Team Cohesion [Previously known as Inazuma]

Go We Ready

Team XO [Previously known as Samurai Esports]

FS Esports [Previously known as Team Fangs]

Team Valor

Orgless 5

F1LS Esports

The top four teams from each group at the end of the Regular Season will qualify for the Playoffs. The 5th to 6th placed teams in each group will retain their spot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 3. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams of each group will be eliminated from the TEC Gauntlet and they will have to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 3 through the qualifiers again.

The TEC Gauntlet Season 2 will start on August 9. All the matches will be broadcast on The Esports Club's YouTube channel.

