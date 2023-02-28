"They're a team that plays slow, which is a good matchup for our team": Onur after Leviatán's defeat to NAVI at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 

The final day of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Bracket Stage kicked off with an intense match-up between two highly reputed teams, Leviatán from Latin America, and Natus Vincere (NAVI) from EMEA.

Both teams faced off in an exciting semi-finals tie after winning their first two matches of the single-elimination Omega bracket. Although Leviatán were remarkable in their efforts, NAVI were dominant throughout the series.

NAVI secured the first map, Ascent, after going toe-to-toe with the LATAM side. However, as things progressed to Fracture, NAVI managed to achieve a convincing 13-2 victory to seal the series in their favor. Leviatán were sent home, whereas NAVI will join Fnatic in the playoffs.

Onur talks about NAVI's performance against Leviatán at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Sao Paulo

After Leviatán's devastating defeat to Natus Vincere, players and the head coaches of both teams attended the post-match VCT LOCK//IN press conference to answer various questions put forward by the media.

Answering a question from Sportskeeda Esports, Leviatán's head coach, Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro, talked about how NAVI overpowered a Leviatán side that maintained an active 8-match win-streak prior to the matchup. Onur said,

"I believe that NAVI in particular is a team that trains individually. They're a kind of team that deciphers the course of the tournaments as well. It doesn't really establish any previous plans - they figure out how to play during the match."

NAVI's slow playstyle, their set plays, and their ability to adapt on the go helped them secure countless victories against various top teams. They are yet to be defeated since getting together as a team last year.

Onur then went on to detail NAVI's playstyle, delving into aspects of their performance that hindered Leviatán's progression during the course of this Omega bracket LOCK//IN matchup. He said,

"They're also a team that plays slow, which I think is a good matchup for our team as well, but I think we had to use the time that they take to play in order to decipher the moves that they make during the game."

Onur further added,

"I think we had the opportunity to do so in macro as well, but we would analyze and find the cause and motives. Despite the fact that we might've had the tools to do so, we failed to do so and maybe we will learn from that."

Despite their defeat at VCT LOCK//IN 2023, Leviatán showcased the potential of their new roster to thousands of fans worldwide, while collecting the experience of playing a high-stakes event in front of a live, international crowd.

Leviatán will head into the VCT Americas League with hopes of securing a top spot and ultimately bagging a spot in the VCT Tokyo Masters. The Americas League will be held from March 26 to May 28, 2023, with the top 3 teams qualifying for the Tokyo Masters.

