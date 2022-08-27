Valorant 5.05 PBE patch notes: Patch stability updates, possible 'Mage' hints, and more

A new Act has begun in Valorant, and players have been treated to a fresh set of cosmetic items and a new Battlepass.

Patch 5.04 marked the beginning of Act 2 in Episode 5. However, it did not bring the much-anticipated new Agent codenamed Mage.

A new set of patch notes for the 5.05 Public Beta Environment (PBE) has now been shared.

Players can sign up for the PBE server to get an opportunity to test out new updates and content before they're released worldwide. This will also help the developers iron out any bugs or glitches before uploading the update onto the main client.

The dates for the next few tentative PBE patches were revealed earlier this month, and the current patch is for the August 26 weekend.

So what is in store with Valorant 5.05 PBE patch notes?

In a post on the Valorant PBE subreddit, it was revealed that the sole focus of this weekend's PBE patch will be general patch stability.

Along with a rank reset, Valorant Champions 2022 items, and a new Battlepass, Patch 5.04 will bring a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life crosshair improvements.

The latter category includes the ability to copy spectating players' crosshair settings, fine-tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines independently, and select a custom crosshair color.

Given that Riot Games has not introduced a new Agent with patch 5.04, its developers will likely continue with their environmental storytelling through emails and voice notes.

Current rumors regarding the upcoming addition to Valorant Protocol suggest that the new Agent will be a former REALM operative of Indian origin. He has stolen a precious artifact and is on the run. A possible set of abilities for the Agent was leaked earlier this week.

Valorant PBE

Players who are interested in registering for the Public Beta Environment can do so by visiting the official website. The description of the server and its purpose is as follows:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

Players should keep in mind that their live game account must not have an existing or current ban/restriction. The account must also be in the NA region.

The main client and PBE servers are linked, so getting banned on one will result in a ban on the other.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh