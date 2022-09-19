Valorant ChronoVoid skin collection: Release date, all bundle weapons, and more

Valorant has a unique approach to releasing content that pleases and allures the community in one go. The developers are always thorough when they design a specific skin collection, and the ChronoVoid skin Collection is no exception.

Valorant is launching an all-new and magnificent ChronoVoid Skin Collection. The weapon bundle is a true work of art and is sure to catch the keen eye of the community. The weapon cosmetic's design and structural esthetics is peerless and will be a top contender for the best weapons bundle, among many others.

Let’s dive deeper and examine what the new collection offers to excited fans.

Valorant's ChronoVoid Skin Collection: All you need to know

The design and weapon esthetics of the ChronoVoid Skin Collection seems to be inspired by a set of thematic selections that the developers wanted to display. The designs display a fantastic combination of elegance and wholeness. The spherical and fluid design corroborates the idea of continuity and brings together a magic-based futuristic feel to the weapon with a unique color palette.

ChronoVoid Skin Collection release date

The release date for Valorant`s brand new weapon bundle is set to be on September 21, 2022. Valorant's store will be endowed with this majestic weapon bundle on the date mentioned earlier, and players will be able to purchase the collection from the featured section of the in-game store.

Weapons included in the bundle

The ChronoVoid Collection will be debuting in Valorant as an Exclusive tier collection. It is expected to be a huge weapon bundle featuring most of the weapons in it. Players can purchase the entire bundle from the featured section of the in-game store for 8700 Valorant Points.

The weapons that the collection offers are as follows:

ChronoVoid Phantom (likely to be 2175 VP)

ChronoVoid Vandal (likely to be 2175 VP)

Terminus A Quo (melee) (likely to be 4350 VP)

ChronoVoid Sheriff (likely to be 2175 VP)

ChronoVoid Judge (likely to be 2175 VP)

Weapon variants and upgrades

With an Exclusive Collection like the ChronoVoid Collection, multiple spectacular color variants and upgrades are available throughout all the weapons included. The color variants and upgrades for this collection are as follows:

Terminus A Quo (melee)

Upgrades:

Level 1 - Custom model, animation, and visual effects

Level 2 - Custom inspect animation, visual effects, and audio

Variants:

Variant 1 - Green Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Black Variant

Weapons

Upgrades:

Level 1 - Custom model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio

Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, idle, and inspect animations, effects, and audio

Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher

Variants:

Variant 1 - Green Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Black Variant

The ChronoVoid Skin Collection is expected to be the first of its kind in line for futuristic and pleasing weapon bundles. Fans are expected to react positively to the upcoming skin collection and support Riot`s attempt at delivering the community only the most refined accessories to use and boast in-game.

