Valorant community discovers game-breaking Omen teleport bug on Icebox

A recent Instagram post from @valorantonly is doing the rounds as they discovered an exploit in Valorant. The exploit in question can be used by Omen when he uses his Shrouded Step ability to get into an unsuspecting spot on the Icebox map. The exploit is especially useful when defending the A site on the Icebox map.

Omen has always been one of the most valuable controllers in Valorant. His abilities, which include Shrouded Step, Paranoia, and Dark Cover, are beneficial when trying to control the flow of a match.

His Ultimate ability, which is From The Shadows, is pretty helpful in teleporting anywhere on the map, but especially useful when players teleport behind enemy lines to gather intel and get some free kills when the enemy is caught off-guard.

New Omen exploit in Valorant's Icebox map is proving to be pesky

Omen is a Controller-type agent and a Radiant, and he's extremely useful for backstabbing and flanking enemies. His Dark Cover ability is a global smoke that can be used to fake or cover allies from almost anywhere on a map.

His other abilities, the Shrouded Step and Paranoia, enable players to teleport a short distance and temporarily reduce the visenemies' visionctively.

The bug is regarding using the Shrouded Step ability on the Icebox box map. The bug is a defender-side bug that can be exploited to get the jump on enemies.

Players must use the Shrouded Step ability above A pipes to teleport onto a ledge inaccessible to other Agents. This hugely advantageous angle can be used to gather information or get easy frags.

This isn’t the first time an Agent has had an exploit or glitch that players can take advantage of. In some cases, Riot has decided to remove the agent from the selection screen until the issue is resolved. In this case, Omen is still available in all game modes as Riot isn't aware of the issue yet. Some community players even say this isn't a bug but a feature.

Although this isn't a game-breaking bug, it may be best to remove him and update the map or vice versa temporarily. The bug can be easily used to gain an unfair advantage over unsuspecting enemies and may be why a team loses a close match in competitive. It is enough to turn a match around and get free rounds in a low TTK game like Valorant.

Hopefully, Riot will notice and resolve this exploit before the masses start exploiting it. It can be a game-breaking bug when a higher echelon player starts using it. Players looking to use this exploit must be careful, as Riot may be handing out temporary bans to those abusing this bug.

