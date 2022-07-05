5 best one-way smokes for Omen on Valorant's Pearl map

Omen has been one of the highest-picked Valorant Controller Agents since the beginning of the game, even with newer Agents being added who fill his role as a "smoke" utility character. Players will swear by their favorite shadowy phantom, and for good reason.

Omen has abilities that help users work around the positioning of their opponents. His various flashes, smokes, and teleportation abilities allow for a more methodical playstyle and keep him higher in the pick rate for every Act.

The newest addition to the growing Valorant map pool, Pearl, has several angles that need clearing on either bomb site, with the middle being split into two entrances. This favors Omen as he can provide an edge when peeking contested angles using his "Dark Cover," which is a smoke.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ

Five Valorant one-way smokes to make Omen potent on Pearl

With the impact smokes can have on this map and Valorant in general, it sometimes pays to go a bit further and learn to utilize it to their full potential using one-way smokes.

One-ways allow gamers to spot their opponents from underneath the area of a deployed smoke utility while obscuring the vision of their enemies using clever angle manipulation.

1) Defending B-site

A one-way for B-main defense (Image via Riot Games)

Defending the B-site on Pearl can be tricky as the wide B-main area lets attackers double swing into site defenders, who can easily get overwhelmed. Creating a situation where the fights can be isolated or completely negated is the best way to approach this problem in Valorant.

Placing an Omen smoke on top of the thinly textured pipes at the corner of B-main helps defenders spot enemies trying to peek into the site much earlier and allows them to punish aggressive players.

2) Attacking B-site

Obscure the vision of those inside the area (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking B-site on Pearl comes at the risk of being easily picked off by defender snipers holding the pesky B-hall area, which is significantly tough to clear out due to the distance attackers have to run to reach the site.

However, placing an Omen smoke on the left-most corner of the stacked boxes near the entrance of B-hall will let users obscure the vision of those inside the area while allowing them to spot their feet, essentially giving away their position for a free kill.

3) Defending Mid

Strategically place an Omen smoke on the protruding bar above mid-top (Image via Riot Games)

The middle area in Valorant's new map, Pearl, has two relatively large openings from which attackers can peek. However, defenders have to work around a smaller area which can be easily contested due to their "choke-point" nature.

Defenders can strategically place an Omen smoke on the protruding bar above mid-top. It will obscure vision for attackers peeking from the position while giving defenders a full view of their enemy's feet for easy pickings.

4) Defending A-site

Smoke on the left ledge of the arch at A-main lets defenders cut off the entry point (Image via Riot Games)

A-site on Pearl generally has two entry points from which attackers can contest, the most common being A-main, from which the bulk of the attack is most likely to come. Defenders can utilize long angles to create favorable fights, but they can take this one step further using a one-way.

Deploying an Omen smoke on the left ledge of the arch at A-main lets defenders cut off the entry point for their opponents by blocking their vision of the site entirely unless they take a wide peek. In the case of a peek, however, they can quickly be punished due to their feet being seen before the peek, setting up an easy lockdown.

5) Attacking A-site

Valorant attackers can get a clear view of anyone contesting from the lane (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking the A-site on the new Valorant map, Pearl, can be tough due to the multitude of long-angles that defenders can hold on a single choke-point. If the attackers choose to do so, one of the most notorious angles, "A-secret," can be cut from the equation if they utilize a smart one-way.

By placing an Omen smoke on the corner of the building that leads to "A-secret," attackers can get a clear view of anyone contesting from the lane while being completely hidden by it. This makes for a much smoother A-site take and reduces the number of major angles to beware.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

