Valorant’s upcoming Agent for Episode 4 Act 3 "Fade": Release date, expected abilities, and more

Valorant's Episode 4 Act 2 is on the verge of expiration, and with that, speculations regarding the upcoming Act are already underway. Among a handful of upcoming changes will be the introduction of a new Agent named "Fade," who is an initiator by nature.

He will be the fifth initiator and the 19th overall Agent in Valorant. As of now, no details regarding his abilities or gameplay have been leaked. But considering the fact that he is an initiator, his abilities can be estimated. His main objective will be to gather information for his teammates to plan the attack and defense rounds accordingly.

When is "Fade" getting released and what can his possible abilities be in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3?

Fade will be introduced to Valorant as soon as Episode 4 Act 3 drops on April 28, 2022. The current Act will end on April 27 and players will still have 11 days' time to complete their current Battlepass.

When it comes to his abilities, nothing has been revealed yet except for the fact that he will be an intitator, and the fifth such Agent after Sova, Breach, Skye, and KAY/O.

Popular Valorant data miner ValorLeaks has previously said that "BountyHunter", the code initially assigned to Fade, might have a totem ability similar to Skye's Trailblazer. The game's developer team recently released a blog post where they said that they primarily focused on "localized" initiation and recon tools for the yet-to-be-added initiator.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The balance work never stops but sometimes you just need a new Agent. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME is back for an update on what's brewing for the VALORANT roster. riot.com/3LBSCGv The balance work never stops but sometimes you just need a new Agent. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME is back for an update on what's brewing for the VALORANT roster. riot.com/3LBSCGv https://t.co/YAV8OJI10Z

Since no gameplay or abilities have been leaked yet, only assumptions can be made regarding his toolkit. The new initiator will have an origin from Turkey and fans are highly anticipating his addition to the game.

Being an Agent with the ability to start the flow and motion of a round, his role will be crucial for the team. He will have the potential to shake up the ongoing meta, but everything will be known once he is introduced to the game.

How will "Fade" be different from the other initiators?

After Sova, KAY-O, Skye, and Breach, Fade will be the fifth initiator. Of the four aforementioned Agents, only Sova has the ability to reveal the exact location of the enemies. Skye also has the ability to gather intel but it comes at a chance of instant relocation from the enemies.

KAY-O reveals the number of Agents approaching or holding a particular site, while Breach's Aftershock deals damage to enemies hiding in a corner. As evident from the developers' blog post, the new Agent will primarily focus on gathering info in close quarters.

ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks There is no Screenshots or gameplay for Fade, RGX 2, or the battlepass. Just Text (lol). Gameplay & Screenshots should be this upcoming weekend.



Anyways, next patch should be fun. Expect agent changes There is no Screenshots or gameplay for Fade, RGX 2, or the battlepass. Just Text (lol). Gameplay & Screenshots should be this upcoming weekend.Anyways, next patch should be fun. Expect agent changes

It is yet to be known if they will continue to reveal the exact location of enemies (like Sova) or give a brief idea about their presence (Skye, KAY-O, or Breach).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee