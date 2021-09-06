Valorant teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and Maldives can now compete in TEC Gauntlet

The Esports Club (TEC) finally allows teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and Maldives to participate in the TEC Gauntlet.

The Esports Club is one of the most renowned esports organizations from India. They have previously organized some of the top Valorant tournaments in the country. They are currently hosting the TEC Gauntlet, which is currently one of the biggest Valorant tournaments in the South Asian region. With a huge prize pool of Rs. 52 lakhs, the tournament will be held in four different seasons. Each season has a prize pool of Rs. 13 lakhs.

Velocity Gaming won the first season of TEC Gauntlet, beating Global Esports in the Grand-Final. The second season is currently underway. However, the organizers have already started to prepare themselves for the third season.

Previously, The Esports Club (TEC) allowed teams from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to join the tournament. However, they have now decided to make the tournament more competitive by allowing the teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and Maldives.

After the conclusion of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, fans were excited to see teams from Nepal, Pakistan, and Maldives competing against Indian teams on a daily basis. The Esports Club responded to fans' requests and decided to include more South Asian teams in TEC Gauntlet Season 3.

Agents we heard you ! We are excited to finally be opening up the TEC Gauntlet to players and teams from Pakistan, Nepal and Maldives. Teams from these regions can start taking part from the Second Qualifier for TEC Gauntlet Season 3.

TEC Gauntlet Season 3 Qualifier 2 registrations starting on September 6:

A total of 16 teams can compete in every season of the TEC Gauntlet. As per the rules and format of the TEC Gauntlet, the top six teams from each group of the second season will retain their slots in the TEC Gauntlet Season 3. However, the new teams will compete for the remaining four slots and try to secure those through the qualifiers.

Teams from Nepal, Pakistan and Maldives can now compete for a slot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 3 from the Qualifier 2. Registrations for the TEC Gauntlet Season 3 Qualifier 2 start today; i.e., September 6. Players can head to this website to register their team for the TEC Gauntlet Season 3.

