Valorant unveils 44 team-based Classic skins with VCT Team Capsules

On February 21, 2024, Riot Games introduced 44 brand-new team-based Classic skins available in VCT Team Capsules for Valorant. This content is a result of a collaboration initiated to help fans support their favorite teams via in-game transactions. Each team will receive 50% of the profit margin from each purchase throughout the entirety of 2024's VCT Season.

Emphasizing the growth of the interdependent relationship between Riot Games and each of the 44 participating partnered teams, the global head of Valorant Esports said:

"The Capsules represent our commitment to building a thriving economic ecosystem around Valorant Esports. Together with our partner teams, we are taking the next step to build a sustainable model for esports and the greatest competitive experience in gaming."

This article will provide an in-depth glance at this new collaboration and any other related details.

VCT Team Capsules set to feature Classic skins, player cards, and more

Expand Tweet

Each VCT Team Capsule will be dedicated to a partnered team participating in the upcoming Champions tour. Each of them has been crafted to represent a squad's unique identity, offering rare and one-of-a-kind items.

Each VCT Team Capsule will feature the following items:

A unique Classic and AR skin tailored to the team's requirements. Each of these skins will have its own firing VFX audio and recolored muzzle flash. A custom player card, created with design inputs from the participating teams An exclusive Gun Buddy and Spray

Team Capsules for VCT Americas, EMEA, and Pacific were made available on February 21, 2024. The developers have ensured that these items remain available to the community throughout the entirety of the VCT season. You can purchase the new Team Capsules from the in-game Esports Hub.

Last but not least, the winners of the global championship will have the exclusive privilege of getting storefront promotions, rewarding them for their successful performance throughout the season.

Expand Tweet

For more Valorant news, check these links below:

FURIA vs MIBR - VCT Americas Kickoff || Global Esports vs BLEED - VCT Pacific Kickoff ||