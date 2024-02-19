FURIA vs MIBR - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

FURIA vs MIBR is the elimination match of Group A in the VCT Americas Kickoff. The eleven teams in this competition have been divided into multiple groups where they will go through a double elimination format to make it to the Playoffs. From here, two teams will make their way to the VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 3 of the event had only one match scheduled. This saw the Ascension winners, G2 Esports, and LATAM's finest, KRÜ Esports, go head-to-head against each other. After a close match and winning each other's map picks, it was ultimately G2 that won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-1.

FURIA vs MIBR - Which team will avoid elimination at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

FURIA made a few roster and role changes for the 2024 season. This new iteration looked incredibly coordinated and crisp with their aim in the first match against NRG Esports. Despite losing by 0-2, they managed to keep things very close and have shown a lot of potential.

MIBR is in a somewhat similar situation. The few roster and staff changes have brought a new look to their team. In their first match, they were able to stay strong against Cloud9 and even got a map win for themselves. The series could have gone either way with how they were playing.

Predicting the winner of FURIA vs MIBR is difficult as both teams have displayed immense potential in their recent matches. However, MIBR's performance outshined FURIA's in the first match, which puts them slightly in favor of winning this series.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other only once during the VCT Americas League, where FURIA won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

FURIA's most recent match was against NRG Esports in VCT Americas Kickoff, where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

MIBR's most recent match was against Cloud9 in the same event, where they lost their Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

FURIA:

Vitor " kon4n " Hugo

" Hugo Leonardo " mwzera " Serrati

" Serrati Felipi " liazzi " Galiazzi

" Galiazzi Ilan " havoc " Eloy

" Eloy Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Pedro "Koy" Pulig (Coach)

MIBR:

João " jzz " Pedro

" Pedro Matheus " mazin " Araújo

" Araújo Arthur " artzin " Araujo

" Araujo Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Leandro " frz " Gomes

" Gomes Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

When and where to watch FURIA vs MIBR

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the series on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 19 at 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 am IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

FURIA vs MIBR on Twitch: Watch here

FURIA vs MIBR on YouTube: Watch here

