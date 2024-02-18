Global Esports vs BLEED - VCT Pacific Kickoff: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Global Esports vs BLEED is Group A's elimination match. The 11 teams in the VCT Pacific Kickoff will go head-to-head against each other to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid. Only two spots for the latter are available for each region. The Valorant Champions Tour Pacific will see single and double-elimination formats for the Playoffs and Group Stage, respectively.

Day 2 of the Kickoff had a total of three matches. The first one saw ZETA DIVISION make a mark in the region, as they defeated Global Esports 2-0 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series. The same scoreline was then achieved by Talon Esports when they defeated Team Secret and by DRX in their match against DetonatioN FocusMe.

Global Esports vs BLEED - Which team will escape elimination at VCT Pacific Kickoff?

Prediction

After a disappointing showing in 2023, Global Esports has formed a new roster for the 2024 season. The team was able to come up with new ideas but was unable to capitalize on them last year. So far, this new roster has shown potential but will need to go the extra mile to have a chance to qualify for Masters Madrid.

BLEED blazed through their competition at Ascension and made it to franchising. So far, the team has looked exceptional with both their aim and compositions. While they lost to T1 in their first match, BLEED certainly made them work for the win.

This VCT matchup of Global Esports vs BLEED favors the latter as the core has been together for a long time and achieved some great results. However, Global Esports does have the potential to create an upset, but it will not be an easy match for them by any means.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during Skyesports SEA Championship where BLEED won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was against ZETA DIVISION at the VCT Pacific Kickoff where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

BLEED's most recent match was against T1 at the same event where they lost their Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Benedict " Benkai " Tan

" Tan Park " Bazzi " Jun-ki

" Jun-ki Peter "Spin" Bradford (Head Coach)

BLEED

Nutchapon " sScary " Matarat

" Matarat Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Jaccob " yay " Whiteaker

" Whiteaker Javier " Egoist " Chua

" Chua Ngô " crazyguy " Công Anh (IGL)

" Công Anh (IGL) Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninić (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Global Esports vs BLEED

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on February 19 at 00:00 PDT / 9:00 CET / 13:30 IST / 16:00 SGT / 17:00 KST.

Here are the links:

Global Esports vs BLEED on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs BLEED on YouTube: Watch here

