VCT LOCK//IN Day 3 highlights: NRG Esports and LOUD make it to the semifinals

VCT LOCK//IN started on February 13, 2023, in São Paulo. The 32 participating teams from the Americas, EMEA, Pacific Leagues, and China have been divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega, each consisting of 16 teams. The first round of the Alpha Bracket matches was played over the first three days of the tournament, and eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals.

February 16 was Day 4 of the tournament and the first day of the Alpha Bracket quarterfinals. There were two matches on Day 4: the first between NRG Esports (NA) and Giants Gaming (EMEA), and the second between LOUD (BR) and Karmine Corps (EMEA).

The single elimination format of VCT LOCK//IN means each match could potentially be the last one for the teams that are participating. This makes all matches extremely high stakes with very little scope for error.

NRG and LOUD emerged victorious on Day 4, confirming their semifinal spots. Giants Gaming and Karmine Corps have been eliminated from the tournament. Here are the highlights from Day 4 of VCT 2023 LOCK//IN.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN: Day 4 match results and highlights

The following were the Map Vetos for the two matches on February 17:

NRG Esports vs Giants Gaming: NRG ban Ascent; GIA ban Fracture; NRG pick Lotus; GIA pick Haven; NRG ban Pearl; GIA ban Split; Icebox remains

NRG ban Ascent; GIA ban Fracture; NRG pick Lotus; GIA pick Haven; NRG ban Pearl; GIA ban Split; Icebox remains LOUD vs Karmine Corps: LOUD ban Icebox; KC ban Ascent; LOUD pick Pearl; KC pick Split; LOUD ban Lotus; KC ban Haven; Fracture remains

The final results of the matches from Day 4 of VCT LOCK//IN are as follows:

NRG Esports vs Giants Gaming: 2-1 [Lotus 12-14, Haven 13-1, Icebox 13-7]

2-1 [Lotus 12-14, Haven 13-1, Icebox 13-7] LOUD vs Karmine Corps: 2-0 [Pearl 13-10, Split 13-8]

Top highlights from Day 4 of VCT LOCK//IN

1) rhyme's 1v1 clutch against ardiis

In round 10 of the first map, Giants' rhyme used the Omen ultimate to rotate quickly to the A-Site from B-Site and get the plant off. He then skilfully weaved through his own smoke to win the clutch against ardiis, ending the round on three kills.

2) Fit1nho's impressive performance on Raze helps Giants Gaming take the first map

Fit1nho dominated Lotus in the first matchup of the day. He ended map one with stats to the tune of 35/16/8, going +19 in kills-to-deaths. Giants' win in the first map can be largely credited to his polarizing performance, without which the outcome could have been quite different.

3) Victor's super-smart clutch as Killjoy

NRG Victor played the end of round 12 perfectly. He first made sure to use up all his Killjoy utility before revealing his position. After jiggle-peaking for a couple of seconds, his decision to kill the Spike defuser instead of the other defender won them the round as it didn't leave them with enough time to defuse the Spike.

4) Nivera gets the perfect timing to prevent the Spike defuse

With only a fraction of a second left, Nivera from Karmine Corp shot down Less while defusing the Spike inside Harbor Cove, buying his team a lifeline against LOUD.

5) LOUD lock Karmine Corp out of plant-site to win their tenth round

In absolutely dominant fashion reflective of LOUD's performance against KC, LOUD won round 18 by denying the attackers entry into either site of Split, dealing with them in the middle of the map. This gave LOUD a score of 10, and they went on to win the map and the series flawlessly thereafter.

Upcoming matchups

Day 5 of VCT LOCK//IN will see the last two quarterfinals of the Alpha Bracket.

DRX vs Cloud9: February 17, 2023, 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

February 17, 2023, 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports: February 17, 2023, 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day)

You can catch the matches live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant as well as a watch party of your favorite streamer.

