Velocity Gaming vs Revenant Esports: Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 Upper Bracket Semi-Finals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The TEC Challenger Series is one of the nation's most hyped Valorant tournament series and features the best teams. Four sides have made their way into the TEC (The Esports Club) Challenger Series 8 LAN event: Orangutan, Enigma Gaming, Velocity Gaming, and Revenant Esports.

Valorant enthusiasts residing in Bengaluru have access to free tickets as TEC is giving them away as the event was announced on such short notice. Fans can grab these free tickets from the official TEC website.

Four of the country's top teams will face each other for a prize pool of INR 15,00,000 over the next two days, starting today, August 12.

This article provides insights into this match-up and more information that fans want.

Velocity Gaming vs Revenant Esports: Which team will qualify for Valorant Upper Bracket Semi-Finals?

These are two of the most revered sides in India that have shown their potential on multiple occasions and will face each other in the TEC Challenger Series 8 to see who comes out on top.

They will go head-to-head in a best-of-three series. The winner will proceed to the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals and attempt to reach and win the Grand Finals of the TEC Challenger Series.

The losers will head to the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals, where teams will be knocked out of the tournament after losing a best-of-three match.

Predictions

Both teams may be equally matched on paper, but Revenant Esports are the underdogs here. While it cannot be determined which side will win today's match-up, predictions can be made based on their past performances and current form.

In the most recent match in which both teams faced each other, Velocity Gaming came out on top with a 3-1 scoreboard. They are a tough nut to crack for Revenant Esports, but the latter's fans will hope for a huge upset today when they meet at Bengaluru's Manpho Convention Center.

Head-to-head

They have faced each other quite a lot over the years. The two sides have gone played nine matches so far, and Revenant Esports hasn't managed to win a single one.

Recent performances

Regarding the teams' recent performances, Velocity Gaming has won four out of its last five Valorant matches, while Revenant Esports has won three out of its previous five games.

Velocity Gaming fans will surely hope their team defeats their opponents quite easily.

Velocity Gaming versus Revenant Esports head-to-head (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential line-ups

Velocity Gaming

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Das Mohit "mw1" Wakle

Wakle Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Sawant Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Roy Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Revenant Esports

Saaransh "Whimp" Dang

Dang Arnav "Logistaa" Jit Kalra

Jit Kalra Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed

Sayyed Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani

Mulchandani Shailesh "blackhawk" Dalvi

Where to watch

Valorant esports fans can watch the tournament live on TEC's official YouTube channel on August 12, 2022, from noon. The Velocity Gaming versus Revenant Esports match will start at 6:00 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer