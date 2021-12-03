“Vision Strikers’ playstyle is more controlled, focused, and very precise”: FULL SENSE's SuperBusS at Valorant Champions 2021

FULL SENSE, the Valorant team from Thailand faced the Korean squad, Vision Strikers, at the Champions on December 1, but lost to them by a 2-0 scoreline.

FULL SENSE qualified for the Valorant Champions after winning the VCT APAC (Asia-Pacific) Last Chance Qualifiers. The team has previously faced Korean teams like NUTURN Gaming and was successful in defeating them. However, in the Champions, it didn’t work out much against the Vision Strikers.

Nattawat “SuperBusS” Yoosawat is the Valorant professional player for FULL SENSE who has been a part of the active roster since June 25, 2021. He was previously signed as a substitute for the team. SuperBusS plays the controller role for the team and is seen mostly picking up Astra and Viper in matches.

FULL SENSE’s SuperBusS on the team’s performance at Valorant Champions and role of Astra in current meta

In a recent exclusive conversation with FULL SENSE’s SuperBusS after their match against the Korean team, Vision Strikers, he talked to Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports about the team’s first LAN Valorant experience so far. He further discussed the team’s performance against Vision Strikers and the role of Astra in the current Valorant meta.

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: It was a tough match today against Vision Strikers as the team lost both the maps against them. What do you think went wrong?

SuperBusS: We just try to do what we practiced and we try our best. That's it. And it's our first LAN, but we are trying all we can and will keep fighting.

Q: You face either Fnatic or Cloud9 next. Is the team prepared to face teams from NA and EMEA - the dominating regions in Valorant esports?

SuperBusS: We have practiced with European teams before, and I think we can handle it.

Q: It was your first LAN match in Valorant esports for you and the entire FULL SENSE. How is your experience been so far?

SuperBusS: This is my first international LAN experience, and I am here to gather as much experience as possible, and for next time we will do better for sure. And because this is our first LAN experience, we are still adjusting to many different things, including things like the headphones and also in-game sounds here. So that's also a disadvantage.

Q: Coming from an APAC region, we have seen a difference in your playstyle with the Korean teams. In fact, you have defeated Korean teams before, but today you faced Vision Strikers. How do you think their playstyle differs from yours, and what sets them apart from other Korean teams?

SuperBusS: Apart from the other Korean teams, I think that Vision Strikers’ playstyle is more controlled, focused, and very precise compared to others.

Q: FULL SENSE banned Fracture today, which Vision Strikers claimed to be strong at in the press conference. Was this the reason behind banning it, also what are your thoughts on Fracture?

SuperBusS: I think we don’t have much practice on the map Fracture.

Q: You are seen playing Astra mostly, what do you think the agent stands in the current Valorant meta compared to other controllers?

SuperBusS: Astra is super helpful in terms of team play because whether if anyone is there at a different spot on the map, I can always reach out to the team and help out. But sometimes, the skill can misplace him as well. And I think that because of this, Astra is very strong among all other controllers.

Edited by R. Elahi