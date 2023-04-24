"We were a little bit frozen" - TS on Gen.G's subpar performance against DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League

On April 22, 2023, the first day of Week 5 in the VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded with two exciting matchups. In the first game, Global Esports competed against Paper Rex, with the latter winning 2-1. The second match saw DRX and Gen.G, two unbeaten South Korean powerhouses, face off, with DRX winning by a score of 2-1 as well.

VCT 2023: Pacific League includes ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The event began on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. Riot Games is organizing this event and is being hosted in South Korea. The league's top three teams will reserve a spot in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

Gen.G TS talks about their matchup against DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the conclusion of Week 5, Day 1 matches on April 22, 2023, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to participate in the post-match scrum interviews. We questioned Gen.G TS about the team's performance against DRX on the day. Specifically, he was asked about the potential reasons for their loss on Haven, which is typically a strong map for Gen.G.

To this, TS said the following:

"I don't think DRX played Haven particularly well at all today. It was just that we played worse and made a lot of mistakes. Maybe it is because we are up against DRX that we were a little bit frozen. We didn't talk nearly enough and that was the bigger factor."

According to Gen.G TS, he believed DRX's performance on Haven was not impressive. Instead, he thinks their team's poor gameplay caused their defeat. Gen.G made a lot of unusual errors on the map, which is not typical of their gameplay. The team's nervousness in playing against the formidable DRX, called the "Kings of Asia," may have affected their overall gameplay, resulting in miscommunication and eventually leading to their defeat.

Prior to the matchup between Gen.G and DRX, both teams from South Korea remained unbeaten in the VCT 2023: Pacific League. This highly anticipated matchup meant that one of the two teams would experience their first loss in the league. At the end of the day, DRX maintained its winning streak, while Gen.G suffered its first defeat.

The match was closely contested, with both teams giving it their all and neither team taking a clear lead. Ultimately, DRX emerged victorious, winning the match with a scoreline of 2-1.

The next matchup for Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League is against Global Esports from India. The match is set to take place on April 30, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

