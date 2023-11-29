"We lost to ourselves"- Evil Geniuses' Lorri after their defeat against Team SMG in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 is the final LAN event of the year. In this, eight teams from all over the globe will be giving it their all to have a chance at being crowned the World Champions. Day 1 of the event had two matches to start off.

The first was a close matchup between EMEA's G2 Gozen and Brazil's Team Liquid. Both teams were able to push each other on the first map, Lotus, making the matchup feel very close. However, G2 Gozen came out swinging on the second map and was able to close out the Bo3 (Best of Three) series with a 2-0 win.

The second match saw a similar fate as APAC's Team SMG completely dominated NA's Evil Geniuses and got themselves a 2-0 win. During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Evil Geniuses' Lorri.

Evil Geniuses' Lorri talks about losing the first match against Team SMG in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Both Evil Geniuses and Team SMG are the #1 seed from their respective regions. So, this VCT matchup was expected to be a close one. However, things didn't turn out that way.

In a shocking move, Team SMG started off the first map, Lotus, with a four-Duelists composition. While this Agent comp was very unconventional, they were able to walk away with a 13-3 victory against Evil Geniuses. The second map, Haven, saw EG improve their performance, but SMG was able to take the Bo3 series with a 2-0 win.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports asked Evil Geniuses' Lorri what her biggest takeaway was from the series. Here's what she had to say:

"Honestly we just needed to keep our composure and play like how we practiced. We lost to ourselves a little bit. I will give them (SMG) credit, they can really shoot and they outplayed us today."

With this loss, Evil Geniuses have been sent down to the lower bracket of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. Their next bout will be an elimination match as they will face off against Brazil's Team Liquid.