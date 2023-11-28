"It was an honest mistake by us"- SMG's enerii on their four Duelist comp against Evil Geniuses in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has finally begun. Eight teams from all over the world will compete in a double-elimination bracket to become the champion. Day 1 featured two series, with the first match pitting former champions G2 Gozen against Team Liquid. The series was extremely close, but G2 were able to walk away with a 2-0 win in the Bo3 (Best of Three) clash.

The second match featured APAC's (Asia-Pacific) Team SMG and NA's #1 seed, Evil Geniuses. The Bo3 series saw SMG rise up to the challenge and completely dominate Evil Geniuses with a 2-0 scoreline. During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Team SMG's enerii.

Team SMG's enerii talks about the four Duelist team composition in their first match of VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

APAC's Team SMG was labeled a Darkhorse in this competition. With a 34-match win streak in their regional Game Changers event, the Valorant community had a lot of expectations from their team.

However, SMG subverted expectations as they rolled in with a four-Duelist composition for the first map, Lotus. This type of Agent composition has never been seen before in VCT, as SMG defeated Evil Geniuses with a 13-3 scoreline.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav approached SMG's enerii during the post-match conference and asked what made them go ahead with such a risky move and if the Duelist, ISO, was considered for the composition. Here's what she had to say:

"To be honest, the four Duelist Agent pick, it was an honest mistake by us. We thought it was a ping check. Like a rehearsal and then because it was our mistake, we accepted it and we just followed through and we adapted."

She added:

"As for ISO, we have never really thought of bringing him into our composition because I think he is not that good of a Duelist."

Despite the composition, SMG were able to make a statement in their first international series. Their next match is the toughest yet as they will face former Champions, G2 Gozen. The winner will progress to the Upper Finals of VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.