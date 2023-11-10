Valorant ISO guide: How to use Double Tap effectively?

Valorant's latest Agent, ISO, hails from China, and was released in Episode 7 Act 3. He is the seventh Duelist and the 23rd Agent to be added to the game overall. His abilities are very unique, and require players to be extremely precise with their aim.

There is a heavy emphasis on individual skill to make ISO impactful in a team composition. His signature ability, Double Tap, has a decent amount of potential and could be very fun to use, if done correctly. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about ISO's Double Tap ability and provide you tips on how to use it effectively.

How does ISO's Double Tap (E) ability work in Valorant?

For every Agent, their signature ability is one of the most important during a match. Usually, these either recharge over time like Sage's Healing Orb or Sova's Recon Bolt, or can be recharged by getting a certain amount of kills like Jett's Tailwind or Raze's Paintshells.

Unlike the above, ISO's Double Tap does not recharge over time or even by getting kills. However, it is simple to understand and having it in his arsenal is quite effective. When you hit the assigned key for the ability, a short timer can be seen on screen. During this, every player that ISO kills will spawn an energy orb above them. On shooting it, you will be granted a shield that can absorb one instance of damage.

The shield can be broken instantly by any gun or an ability that does damage. One thing to note is that it also stays on ISO for a limited amount of a time. The timer for it can also be seen instantly once someone has shot the energy orb.

Tips on using ISO's Double Tap (E) ability in Valorant

1) Fight your duels confidently

ISO is somewhat similar to Reyna. As her, you need to be a lot more assertive and confident while taking the duels, since it is the only way she can use her abilities and have some level of impact in the game.

For playing ISO, you should have a playstyle that are in line with her character in Valorant. Swinging on enemies with a confident mindset can lead to some insane and even highlight worthy frags. With each kill, you can gain a shield, and that may win the round and eventually the match.

2) Ask for utility from teammates whenever possible

Double Tap might seem like an overpowered ability, but it can be shut down very easily. This is where your team can come into play. Asking for utilities like flashes or stuns can greatly help in Double Tap's success. ISO can capitalize a lot better off of these, and get his shield to wreak more havoc.

3) Undercut is your best friend

While ISO's ability kit may seem very cool compared to other Agents in Valorant, it doesn't always come in handy. The one ability that is quite deadly is Undercut. It costs 200 credits and works like Omen's Paranoia. However, instead of blinding the enemies, Undercut makes them extremely vulnerable to damage.

As ISO, you should equip Double Tap, then use Undercut to kill enemies quicker and get the shield activated. This type of combination is somewhat equivalent to how Valorant players use Reyna with her Leer to get kills and overheal later.