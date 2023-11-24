5 Valorant teams to look out for in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Valorant's Game Changers Championship event for 2023 will feature eight teams from all over the world who will get a chance to compete on the international stage. The event will commence on November 28, 2023, and will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The championship will follow a double-elimination bracket format, meaning every team will get to play at least two matches. This also means that teams will need to bring out their A-game early on to avoid elimination.

It is difficult to predict the winner, as many participants have been formidable in their regional VCT events. Below is a list of the five Valorant teams to look out for in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Valorant teams to look out for in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

1) BBL Queens

BBL Queens is a Turkish Valorant team that competes in the EMEA region's Game Changers scene. They have qualified as the #1 seed for the Game Changers Championship.

BBL Queens started out strong as they placed second in Stage I of their regional VCT Game Changers event. However, the team took a slight beating in Stage II as they finished in fifth-sixth place. In Stage III, the roster was able to bounce back and became a dominant force. They were comfortably able to defeat the likes of Acend Rising, FUT Esports' GC team, and even the defending champions, G2 Gozen.

Currently, the team is on a 10-match winning streak and certainly has the potential to win the entire event. This will also be their international debut in Valorant.

2) Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion is a Canadian Game Changers team that competes in the NA region. The team comprises the former Version1 roster and qualified as the #2 seed from NA through the circuit points championship event.

Every event has its favorites, and Shopify Rebellion seems to be that for Game Changers Championship 2023. The roster is composed of both veteran presence and young talent.

Shopify Rebellion completely crushed its regional competition. They were able to win the first two stages and were undefeated until they lost against Evil Geniuses' GC team in Stage III.

Cloud9 White's meL and alexis will be making a return on the international stage. However, the star player to look out for from Shopify Rebellion is florescent.

3) G2 Gozen

G2 Gozen is a European Valorant team that competes in EMEA's Game Changers. They qualified as the #2 seed from EMEA through circuit points for the championship event.

In 2022, G2 Gozen created history as they became the first-ever VCT Game Changers Championship winners. They were able to defeat Shopify Rebellion 3-2 with an extraordinary reverse sweep in a Bo5 (best-of-five) series.

Since then, the roster has seen a few changes but has still been able to live up to their previous performances. That changed in Stage III as G2 Gozen had an underwhelming performance and finished in fourth place. Luckily, the team had secured enough circuit points to qualify for the international event.

Petra, glance, and mimi will be returning to the international stage to defend their title. G2 Gozen is also the only team besides KRÜ Blaze that also qualified for the VCT Game Changers event in 2022.

4) Team SMG

Team SMG is a Singaporean team that competes in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. They were able to win the Game Changers 2023 APAC: Elite event and are the sole representative from the region.

SMG is easily the most frightening team in the Game Changers Championship 2023. The team is on a monstrous 34-match winning streak, where they have only lost four maps. Their journey to São Paulo looked like one of the smoothest runs among all the Game Changers regions. Team SMG will have a lot of eyes on them and is one of the strongest contenders for this championship.

This will be the first international appearance for all the team members of SMG's Valorant roster.

5) Chao Hui EDward Gaming

Chao Hui EDward Gaming is a Chinese Valorant team that first competed in the regional VCT Qualifier to make their way into the Game Changers East Asia competition. Here, the best GC teams from Japan, Korea, and China fought for the one spot that got them into the Saõ Paulo Championship.

EDward Gaming's GC team is somewhat the dark horse of this event. They had a few ups and downs to make it through the Game Changers' China Qualifier but bounced back quickly and destroyed the other East Asian teams. EDward Gaming has the potential to create some huge upsets, and it will be interesting to see how they match up against other teams during this international event.

This will be the entire roster's and region's international debut in the VCT Game Changers event.