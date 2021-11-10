“What do you think of yourself?!”: Indian Valorant streamer 8bit Binks69 abuses fellow player in shocking livestream

The well-known Indian Valorant content-creator Mithul “8bit Binks69” Nayak recently left the community and his viewer base shocked when he abused a fellow player during his stream.

With over 175k subscribers, Binks69, also known as Blinks, is one of India's most prominent Valorant content creators. He is also closely associated with content media house 8bit and S8UL Esports.

His recent action of dialing up a player post-match and then abusing him, going so far as asking for their location with an implied intent to harm, has left the Valorant community speechless.

Valorant streamer Binks69 faces criticism for his action

After an unsatisfactory match, Binks dialed up a fellow player and then abused him for being AFK. Previously, Binks ran into hot water when he tried to teach Singaporean professional player Danial “RedKoh” Hakim to use Sage Wall.

It should be clarified that the livestream only showcased one side of the conversation. It is unknown what the other player might have said, but it should not be an excuse for an established streamer to act in an abusive manner. Many younger players look up to pro players as role models.

During the conversation, Binks asked for the player’s location, mentioning that he had already found a phone number and wouldn’t take much longer to find the location. While disagreeing on the outcome of a match is quite reasonable, the threat of violent action that followed has created stirs. No one expected this professional player to misbehave and drop to a low.

This incident also parallels a previous incident involving a well-known esports caster Mannu “kRaT” Karki, where he dug up a player's personal information during a disagreement over a CS: GO match. He then went on to threaten the player and his family.

In a Reddit post regarding the matter, many players strongly objected to Binks' action. This unfortunate incident again highlights how some players are unable to deal with frustration at the highest level. Even pro players are not immune from losing their cool and acting unprofessionally.

Edited by Srijan Sen