When is Valorant ChronoVoid collection bundle coming to Mumbai (India) server?

Riot Games recently announced the ChronoVoid collection bundle for Valorant that players will soon be able to purchase from the in-game store. The upcoming XE tiered bundle will feature a futuristic, magic-tech esthetic, while introducing four new gun skins and a melee weapon.

Being an Exclusive Edition skinline, the weapons will also feature custom animations, color variants, and more that players will definitely enjoy once they get the ChronoVoid bundle after it becomes available. So, when will the ChronoVoid bundle come to the Mumbai (India) server?

When and what will the new bundle bring for Indian Valorant players?

The in-game store currently features the Champions 2022 collection bundle and the Kohaku & Matsuba collection bundle. Both are set to expire at the same time and will be replaced by the upcoming ChronoVoid collection bundle. The upcoming skinline will be available on the Mumbai (India) server by 2:30 am IST on September 22.

The upcoming weapon skins (Image via Riot Games)

The ChronoVoid collection bundle includes the following items:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

ChronoVoid Card

ChronoVoid Spray

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

The entire bundle will cost players 8700 Valorant Points (VP), but players will still have the option to buy the weapon skins individually. Separate gun skins will be priced at 2175 VP and the melee weapon will set players back a cool 4350 VP.

The gun skins will feature three levels, with each one unlocking new features for the weapon. They are as follows:

Level 1 - Custom model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio

Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, idle, and inspect animations, effects, and audio

Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher

In contrast, the melee weapon skin will only have two levels for players to unlock, which are:

Level 1 - Custom model, animation, and visual effects

Level 2 - Custom inspect animation, visual effects, and audio

Different colors for the upcoming weapon skins (Image via Riot Games)

The ChronoVoid bundle will have three color variants: Green, Red, and Black. Much like the Glitchpop, EP 2 bundle, the upcoming ChronoVoid collection also features both Phantom and Vandal skins in a single bundle. Users of either of these Valorant guns will be hyped to get their hands on the upcoming cosmetic skinline.

Riot has described the bundle as a power that has been wielded by only a few through the ages. Although mistaken for magic today, ChronoVoid is "the highest pinnacle of scientific innovation" with the power to build and wipe out nations and civilizations.

Valorant players will surely be excited to check out the intriguing new ChronoVoid collection bundle when it finally comes online in a little over two days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far