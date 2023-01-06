When is Valorant's Araxys bundle releasing for all regions?

Creative weapon skins are one of Valorant's unique selling points. Ever since its inception back in 2020, the developers have made it a point to regularly add really well-designed cosmetics to the game.

Valorant receives a host of new skins and thematically relevant cosmetics with every major update, and Episode 6 Act 1 won't be any different. A new skin bundle is all set to go live as soon as the new Episode drops on January 10.

Valorant Araxys bundle global release date

The Valorant Araxys bundle is scheduled to go live alongside the new Episode and fresh map, Lotus, in the game. In North America and Europe, the servers are expected to go down at around 06:00 PDT and 20:00 PDT, respectively, on January 10. Given that this update will bring forth a brand new map, its size is going to be larger than normal.

Keeping that in mind, players might have to wait a bit longer than usual to get their hands on this bundle in Valorant. Once the servers are live on January 10, they will be able to purchase the Araxys collection from the in-game store. Priced at 8,700 VP, it is classified as an XE-tier offering and will feature skins for the following weapons:

Araxys Vandal Araxys Operator Araxys Shorty Araxys Bulldog Araxys Bio Harvester (melee weapon) Araxys Gun Buddy Araxys Player Card Araxys Spray

Just like most weapon bundles in the game, each and every skin in the Araxys skinline has multiple tiers that players can unlock using Radianite points.

For the guns, they will be able to unlock a custom ADS reticle at Level 1. The custom kill banner will be unlocked at Level 4. Apart from these, players will be able to acquire different color variants for this skinline. However, even those colored alternatives will cost Radianite points in the game.

henning @henninngg



contains Claw, Vandal, Operator, Shorty and prob one more for me unknown weapon New #Valorant Bundle | unknown name but robotic-futuristic likecontains Claw, Vandal, Operator, Shorty and prob one more for me unknown weapon New #Valorant Bundle | unknown name but robotic-futuristic like contains Claw, Vandal, Operator, Shorty and prob one more for me unknown weapon https://t.co/QerWpiaPgk

It's unclear how long this bundle will be in the store. Keeping in mind the previous iterations, it might be available for around two to three weeks before it goes out of rotation. Players can purchase individual skins from this collection if they don't wish to purchase the entire set.

The weapons in the Araxys bundle are designed to look like weapons used by a hostile alien race. Such a design hasn't been seen in the game so far and it will be interesting to see how the community reacts to it.

Poll : 0 votes