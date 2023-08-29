When are Valorant servers coming back from maintenance? Patch 7.04 Episode 7 Act 2 downtime revealed

With Valorant patch 7.04 launching later today (August 29, 2023), the servers for the shooter will temporarily go down for maintenance as Riot Games introduces Episode 7 Act 2 and the new map Sunset. While the map is the biggest highlight, the other things that the new patch will bring are extensive Agent updates, including Jett nerfs, a new Battlepas, and the Imperium skin line.

Patch 7.04 has been one of the most anticipated Valorant patches this month. It will indeed be quite interesting to see the strategies that players come up with in the LA-inspired arena.

The Agent nerfs will also look to bring a fair bit of shift in both the competitive as well as the solo-queue scene. Jett might see a significantly reduced playtime once the changes officially go live.

Below is the maintenance schedule for Valroant Episode 7 Act 2.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 server maintenance schedule for all regions

The Valorant servers will go offline during the following regional timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will go down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 06:00 PDT

The servers are expected to be out for a couple of hours. Players will be able to download the new update and try their hand at the new map just an hour or two after the servers are taken down.

However, the downtime can extend based on how well the patching process goes. If Riot faces issues during maintenance, then the servers are expected to remain offline a bit longer. In that case, players will have to wait it out an hour or so more.