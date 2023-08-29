Valorant patch 7.04 server downtime (August 29): Episode 7 Act 2 maintenance schedule for all regions

The Valorant servers for all the regions will be taken down temporarily today in preparation for Episode 7 Act 2 and the new map, Sunset. As there will be an extensive number of new content that will be making its way to the shooter, the servers will be out for maintenance as Riot Games will look to patch in the new updates.

The downtime is expected to be just a couple of hours, however, it can be longer based on how well the patching process is going. Below is the time when the Valorant servers will be taken offline for each of the regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 29/08/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 will introduce new map Sunset, extensive Agent balance changes, and more

One of the biggest highlights of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 will be the new map, Sunset. There will be no new Agent making its way to the shooter this time around. The game will instead be getting a new map.

Along with it, there will be an incredible number of Agent balance updates as well. The massive Jett nerfs will be the biggest takeaway from the patch, and the changes are not entirely something that the community is happy with.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 server downtime

As it’s a new Act, there will be a new Battlepass that players will be able to invest in. New cosmetic lines have been added to the pass and players will be able to obtain them by grinding out the tiers.

A new Imperium sknline is also being added to Valorant, which seems to have been inspired from a League of Legends cosmetic line.