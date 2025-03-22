Why was Reyna disabled in Valorant Patch 10.05?

Reyna has been temporarily disabled in Valorant after an issue appeared with Patch 10.05. Currently, players will see an exclamation sign in a yellow circle alongside the following prompt:

"The following content has been disabled: Reyna."

So what led to this Reyna ban? Let's find out.

Valorant Patch 10.05 impacted Reyna's ability, leading to Agent being disabled

Valorant devs disabled Reyna from matchmaking due to a Patch 10.05 bug that prevented the Devour ability's Overheal property from functioning properly. Valorant's official X channel shared the news roughly seven hours ago (at the time of writing) with the following statement:

"A bug in Patch 10.05 is preventing Reyna from properly using Overheal from her Devour ability — at the moment, her Overheal isn't updating her health appropriately. As a result, Reyna will be disabled on all platforms while we work on a fix. We'll share updates as soon as we have them."

The Valorant Champions Tour X channel had an answer for those wondering about the impact of this decision on the upcoming VCT matches scheduled for this weekend:

"As the bug does not pose a competitive advantage, Reyna will remain available for this weekend's VCT matches. Removing Reyna with less than 24 hours from the start of competition would be disruptive for teams who may have been preparing her in their line up. Teams will be free to use Reyna at their own discretion, but we will not grant pauses, round roll backs, challenges, or other competitive rulings in relation to this bug."

There's no timeline on when the matters will be fixed and Riot Games will enable the Agent for matchmaking. For now, those who main the Agent will either have to sit this one out or try their hands at other Duelists. For those looking for a different duelist, our Agent tier list can come in handy.

