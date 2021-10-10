"With community's support, South Asian Valorant esports will grow exponentially in the coming years": Iqra Rauf "Britsy" Khan

Team Asteria qualified for the main event after finishing second in the FSL Wildcard tournament. They beat Lightality Estelle to be eligible for the event. However, a tough competition is awaiting for the Indian side in the main event.

Rishab Chakladar from Sportskeeda Esports has reached out to Britsy ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA: FSL Elite. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Britsy explains her journey until now and their team plan ahead of the main event.

Here is what she has told us:

Q. Britsy, first of all, congratulations on your qualification to the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA: FSL Elite. Before going into the conversation, can you tell us a bit about yourself and your journey in the esports world till now?

Britsy: First of all, thank you so much for giving me this opportunity. My name is Iqra Rauf Khan, and I'm a proud Pakistani. I did my Bachelor's in Textile Design.

I got into gaming in 2016. It was at that time I got addicted to Counter-Strike. When I first played it, I knew it was something I could be really good at. It's been a few years since then, and it’s been an amazing experience!

Q. You are a Textile designer as well. How do you balance both at the same time?

Britsy: I believe there is a time for everything. Once I’m done practising with my team, I complete my daily chores and take care of the other personal things I have to do.

Q. You are currently playing Valorant for Asteria. What is your role in the team?

Britsy: I usually play as an initiator for my team. I mostly use the agents Sova and Kay/O.

Q. After almost seven months of tournaments and matches, you finally made it to the FSL Elite. How did it feel when you secured your spot in the final event?

Britsy: It has been a long and hard journey. I've played with different teams during these seven months, but when I joined Asteria, I knew this was the team that can make it.

I cannot express in words what I felt when we qualified, but it was a very emotional moment for me. I've always given my best, and I can now safely say I've gotten closer to achieving something great and making my nation proud.

Q. You will be facing some of the top teams of SEA. How confident are you ahead of the competition?

Britsy: The competition is tough, and we may not win. But we will give our best to achieve something remarkable.

Q. Riot has taken a great initiative to give a chance to the female players through this Game Changer event. What is your view on it?

Britsy: It's an amazing initiative from Riot Games. There have never been many tournaments for female players, but now we have a platform where we can showcase our skills and talents.

Q. What is your view on the South Asian Esports scene in PC Esports?

Britsy: PC Esports has boomed in the past few years, and I have only manifested my gratitude to the audience for their participation and engagement. I also think that in the coming years, esports in South Asian region will grow exponentially with the community's support.

Meow16K @Meow16K

An absolute support player. She plays professional tournaments on 60hz/100 ping/70fps never complains about it. Can barely imagine her playing on the setup I play on, she'd probably be better than anyone out there.

#AsteriaSupremacy An appreciation post for @BriTSy_y An absolute support player. She plays professional tournaments on 60hz/100 ping/70fps never complains about it. Can barely imagine her playing on the setup I play on, she'd probably be better than anyone out there.

An absolute support player. She plays professional tournaments on 60hz/100 ping/70fps never complains about it. Can barely imagine her playing on the setup I play on, she'd probably be better than anyone out there.

#AsteriaSupremacy

Q.You played the tournament in a very disadvantageous environment on a 60hz monitor at almost 100 ping at 70fps. How did you still manage to come up with a top-class performance?

Britsy: I've played a lot of tournaments in these conditions and also qualified for WESG APAC 2019 in similar conditions. I never let it affect my performance, and my mentality is that even if I don’t have the best specifications, I will give it my best and do what I can with what I have.

If these things do hold me back in some games, I focus on supporting my team. But I do believe I can further improve and perform better if I am provided with the right specifications.

