Zellsis jokes about why he joined Sentinels Valorant roster, says "money and fame"

Sentinels' new Valorant roster change has been a topic of gossip over the last few days.

With the surprise addition of Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro, the North American side is getting itself ready for the upcoming VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier. This will be the last chance for the team to secure a slot in the Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul next September.

While everyone is discussing the potential of the new Sentinels' squad and their chances of winning the upcoming NA Last Chance Qualifier, players are having some fun on their social media handles.

Sentinels' new addition Zellsis recently hosted a "QnA" session on his Instagram where he was asked about the reason behind joining the new side. In response, Zellsis took a sarcastic approach and said that he joined Sentinels for "money and fame." He also jokingly slandered his old Version1 teammates to make the banter a bit spicier.

Zellsis will make his debut with Sentinels Valorant squad in the upcoming VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier

Zellsis recently hosted a "QnA" session on his Instagram handle to connect with his fans and answer some of their queries. During the session, a fan asked him what made him join Sentinels. In response, Zellsis said:

"Money and fame + f**k v1 boys."

To avoid controversy, he also mentioned that he was just joking and didn't mean it at all. He said:

"This is a joke, but obviously Sentinels is a huge brand and good team and they're in LCQ and I want to win."

A few days back, Zellsis' former teammate Zander was on his livestream and jokingly called the new Sentinels addition a 'snake' for leaving Version1. Many fans believe that Zellsis' comments on his former teammate was a sarcastic reply to that.

Sentinels was the champion of the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, the first international LAN event in Valorant history. However, the team failed to perform to their expectations and fullest potential since then. The North American side choked every time in major events.

This year, the team has failed to qualify for any international events. The upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul will be only hope for the team to make any international mark this year.

Sentinels need to be the champions of the upcoming VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier to become the final team after OpTic Gaming and XSET to represent the NA region in that event.

For that, the team has recently made some new changes to its roster. Former CS: GO legend Shroud returned from his retirement and joined Sentinels to start his competitive career again in Valorant.

Sentinels also signed Zellsis from Version1 to complete their roster. Both of these additions were quite a surprising one for the fans. The team has already started their practice with this new roster and is determined to win the upcoming event.

Zellsis is expected to reach Sentinels' bootcamp by today and meet his teammates for the first time since joining the team. After that, the team will continue with their practice to win the upcoming VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier.

